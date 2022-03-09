Little girl sings ‘Let it Go’ in Ukraine bomb shelter. Idina Menzel says ‘we see you’

A video of a little girl singing the song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” in a bomb shelter in Kyiv has gone viral, with Idina Menzel, star of the 2013 movie, and others responding.

The clip was first shared on Facebook last week by Marta Smekhova, who said that the girl’s name is Amelia and that she recorded the video with permission from her mother.

In the video, the girl with braided hair nervously looks at the camera before singing the song. She is standing in a crowded shelter with adults and other children talking and moving around.

But as she sang, the shelter went silent as others listened to her performance and recorded it.

The video has gone viral across social media, garnering millions of views.

Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa, the character who sings “Let it Go” in “Frozen,” shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “We see you. We really, really see you.” She also shared blue and yellow heart emojis, the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who composed the song with her husband, Robert Lopez, also shared the video.

“Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice,” she tweeted. “My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!”

Smekhova shared on Facebook that Amelia “loves to sing” and “dreams of singing on a big stage in front of an audience,” as translated in multiple reports.

The United Nations said Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused more than 2 million people to flee the country. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Poland and Romania Wednesday as the United States and NATO countries seek to boost Ukrainian forces.