J Balvin postpones tour due to COVID-related ‘production challenges’

A week before the launch of his 25-date José tour, J Balvin has postponed the run due to COVID-related “unforeseen production challenges.”

The reggaeton hitmaker, who enlivened the Grammy Awards with his performances of “Qué Más Pues” and “In Da Getto,” announced the delay in Spanish and English on his Instagram account.

“Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive ‘Jose’ Tour USA experience where everyone feels welcome to the party. COVID has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decisions to reschedule the tour,” he wrote.

The tour was slated to launch April 19 in San Antonio, Texas, and play through June 4 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It was not confirmed if his appearance at the Suenos Music Festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on May 29 is also affected. As of midday Tuesday, the festival website still listed J Balvin among the lineup. The Sun-Times has reached out to festival organizers for comment.

Balvin’s post indicated that new dates will be announced “within the next few weeks” and previously purchased tickets will be honored.

He signed off with an assurance to fans: “All the details are still being worked through with my incredible team, but we’ll be getting you the new dates within the next few weeks and honoring your tickets. I’m continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling.”

Balvin’s tour is in support of his fifth studio album, “José,” which honors his birth name. The album was nominated in the new Grammy category, best música urbana album, but lost to Bad Bunny’s “El Último Tour Del Mundo.”

At the Grammys, Balvin teamed with Argentinian artist Maria Becerra, his duet partner on “Qué Más Pues,” before bringing out 60 dancers for “In Da Getto,” his worldwide hit originally recorded with Skrillex.

The Colombian-born singer, 36, also teamed with Ed Sheeran in March for a pair of songs, “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.”

According to Billboard, Balvin has earned the most No. 1 singles in Latin Airplay chart history, an achievement he extended when “Sigue” hit the top to mark Balvin’s 35th No. 1 hit.

Contributing: Sun-Times reporter Miriam Di Nunzio