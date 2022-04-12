The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

J Balvin postpones tour due to COVID-related ‘production challenges’

The tour was slated to launch April 19 in San Antonio, Texas. It was not clear if his appearance at the Suenos Music Festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on May 29 is also affected.

USA TODAY By USA TODAY
   
Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
SHARE J Balvin postpones tour due to COVID-related ‘production challenges’
J Balvin attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena earlier this month in Las Vegas. The singer has postponed his upcoming tour.

J Balvin attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena earlier this month in Las Vegas. The singer has postponed his upcoming tour.

Getty

A week before the launch of his 25-date José tour, J Balvin has postponed the run due to COVID-related “unforeseen production challenges.”

The reggaeton hitmaker, who enlivened the Grammy Awards with his performances of “Qué Más Pues” and “In Da Getto,” announced the delay in Spanish and English on his Instagram account.

“Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive ‘Jose’ Tour USA experience where everyone feels welcome to the party. COVID has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decisions to reschedule the tour,” he wrote.

The tour was slated to launch April 19 in San Antonio, Texas, and play through June 4 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It was not confirmed if his appearance at the Suenos Music Festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on May 29 is also affected. As of midday Tuesday, the festival website still listed J Balvin among the lineup. The Sun-Times has reached out to festival organizers for comment.

Balvin’s post indicated that new dates will be announced “within the next few weeks” and previously purchased tickets will be honored.

He signed off with an assurance to fans: “All the details are still being worked through with my incredible team, but we’ll be getting you the new dates within the next few weeks and honoring your tickets. I’m continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling.”

Balvin’s tour is in support of his fifth studio album, “José,” which honors his birth name. The album was nominated in the new Grammy category, best música urbana album, but lost to Bad Bunny’s “El Último Tour Del Mundo.”

At the Grammys, Balvin teamed with Argentinian artist Maria Becerra, his duet partner on “Qué Más Pues,” before bringing out 60 dancers for “In Da Getto,” his worldwide hit originally recorded with Skrillex.

The Colombian-born singer, 36, also teamed with Ed Sheeran in March for a pair of songs, “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.”

According to Billboard, Balvin has earned the most No. 1 singles in Latin Airplay chart history, an achievement he extended when “Sigue” hit the top to mark Balvin’s 35th No. 1 hit.

Read more at usatoday.com

Contributing: Sun-Times reporter Miriam Di Nunzio

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Father Stu’: Warmhearted priest biopic stars two men who know about seeking redemption
Dear Abby: Girls forced to end friendship as parents feud over vaccine
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Britney Spears pregnant with third child; IG post confuses many
‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness hopes readers will ‘Love’ the journey in new book
Dear Abby: Here’s how to find help if your partner is addicted to sex
The Latest
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle talks Tuesday about the Building Healthy Communities Grant Program.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County announces $12 million grant program for groups working on health, food insecurity
The money will go to organizations supporting COVID-19 education, prevention and treatment, as well as mental health, food insecurity and youth development.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Mexico President Andres Manuel López Obrador shows his identification card after voting in a national referendum on whether his six-year term should end barely midway through.
Nation/World
López Obrador won Mexico presidential recall vote, but critics blast electioneering tactics
The president, whose victory never was in doubt, benefited from his Morena party’s use of illegal tactics to get out the vote that critics say could weaken Mexico’s democracy.
By Maria Verza | AP
 
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown (C) poses for pictures with other officers at a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago has started to place police officers on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with the city’s requirements that they report their COVID-19 vaccination status. Only about 65 percent of the city’s police have complied with the order. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775726853
Police Reform
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
While the Chicago Police Department is at some level of compliance with roughly three-fourths of a federal consent decree, a new report raises alarms about staffing, a delayed foot pursuit policy and efforts to build community trust.
By Tom Schuba
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Police Reform
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
CPD Supt. David Brown set a goal of 1.5 million such interactions this year. The Illinois attorney general’s office already likened the initiative to a “quota system” that’s “rife with significant downsides.”
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
merlin_91632536.jpeg
U.S. Census
What the 2020 U.S. Census tells us about how Chicago has changed
Stories from the Sun-Times’ series looking at what the 2020 Census tells us about how Chicago has changed.
By Matt Moore
 