The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Other Views News Commentary

‘Every day feels unsettled’: Why educators are burnt out these days

Looking ahead, educators wonder how schools will cope as the pandemic winds down and beyond.

By Laura Wangsness WillemsenElisheva L. CohenJohn W. Braun
   
SHARE ‘Every day feels unsettled’: Why educators are burnt out these days
Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School, 7414 N. Wolcott Ave., in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022.

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on Jan. 12. Educators across the country are burnt out because of staff shortages due to the pandemic, three researchers write.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its multiple waves of remote, hybrid and in-person education, increased students’ needs for support, revealed political minefields in teaching, and heightened labor tensions. Staffing shortages made all of that worse in the 2021-22 school year.

Our long-term research with hundreds of teachers and school administrators reveals that persistent staff shortages are leading professionals to feel burned out and worry about students missing learning opportunities.

Speaking with our team of researchers, Kendal, an assistant principal in a large suburban district, expressed the prevailing mood: “Every day feels unsettled. I experience anxiety about how my day will unfold.”

Opinion bug

Opinion

Acute pandemic staffing challenges have plagued schools since the beginning of the school year, when bus drivers were particularly hard to find. One principal told us that his school didn’t have 30% of its buses for nearly two months.

When they hired drivers, some submitted “immediate resignations overnight,” the principal said. He described driving behind the newest drivers, providing turn-by-turn directions by phone to ensure every student got home. An assistant principal in another district, tired of the daily transportation chaos, got her own bus driver’s license so she could pitch in.

Administrators describe waking up with dread knowing they’ll have to scramble to find coverage for absent staff. The assistant principal, Kendal, explained being on call 24/7 during the Omicron surge this January and February: “[We] email and text during evening, weekend, and early morning hours. I cover classrooms for staff who are out, then try to find time to do the rest of my work at night.”

Related

It was common for schools to have 30% of staff out during Omicron. Such shortages required everyone to pitch in. In a school without custodians, the tech teacher cleared snow from sidewalks. A school nurse out for two months with long COVID meant others took care of sick children.

Substitutes: ‘Figure it out’

The demand for substitutes has exceeded supply during the pandemic, often significantly. Administrators describe “scraping the bottom of the barrel” with “less than ideal” substitute teachers. When none are available, teachers cover for other teachers, and paraprofessionals and administrators serve as substitutes.

In a pinch, schools place multiple classes together with a single adult. A teacher described the situation: “They combined two other classes with mine, having over 100 students in the auditorium. I was able to take attendance that period, that’s it. When this coverage happens, there isn’t much learning happening.”

Open positions remain unfilled. In the second week of school in September 2021, a reading specialist was temporarily assigned to teach third grade. As of April 2022, she’s still there. Limited research exists on how students fare with substitutes, especially with a revolving door of subs or long-term substitutes.

One principal remarked: “When [a coffee shop] has staffing issues, they close for the day. When schools have staffing issues, we have to ‘figure it out.’”

Learning: ‘I am not even pretending’

Educators worry about how these shortages affect students who were already struggling because of the pandemic. One principal said, “What students need more than anything else now is consistency and stability. These things are impossible to provide when 20% of the staff has COVID and students have to work with different people daily. This is particularly disruptive for students with special needs.”

When counselors, reading specialists, English language teachers, social workers and other specialists are pulled to sub elsewhere, their services are canceled, often affecting students with the most needs. Teachers describe some students waiting many months for their individualized educational plans to be implemented because there aren’t enough staff to provide diagnostic testing or services.

A shortage of teaching staff affects every student. One principal explained that learning stalls when “students in classes with revolving subs may spend the hour playing video games with no structure or learning happening.” Another added: “Sub plans are very basic. Kids are bored, and they deserve instruction that is engaging and differentiated. We’re unable to provide this right now.”

At the height of the Omicron surge, when safety and basic classroom coverage were all-consuming, an elementary principal stated he was “not even pretending” to concentrate on learning.

Emotions: ‘It feels awful’

The shortages make educators concerned for one another. A principal worried about his teachers’ resilience: “When so many staff are gone, educators are being called to flex [their duties and schedules] almost daily. They cannot find a stable rhythm and they cannot find feelings of success.”

One teacher described her concern about the pressure: “We have lost one principal to suicide, two took medical leaves. One assistant principal has been in three different buildings to cover these leaves. All this and the district is still telling us to accelerate, not focus on what kids are missing. How do we do this?”

Looking ahead, educators wonder how schools will cope as the pandemic winds down and beyond. One teacher stated: “We can only cover so much, and it doesn’t sound like a lot of people are signing up for this job. … I worry about the entire public school system.”

Laura Wangsness Willemsen is associate professor of education, Concordia University. Elisheva L. Cohen is a postdoctoral fellow in International Issues and Sustainable Development at Indiana University. John W. Braun is assistant professor in educational leadership, Concordia University.

This article was originally published on theconversation.com

Next Up In Commentary
War in Ukraine will hurt the global economy
With a rosy outlook like mine, you, too, can see the Bulls upsetting the Bucks in the first round
Biden’s trailblazing federal judicial picks: Asian American, Hispanic nominees for Chicago spots
FBI’s tactics doomed case against men charged in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor
Chicago police make progress on reform, but not enough to celebrate
Passover shouldn’t be celebrated alone
The Latest
A Palestinian worker holds wheat grains at traditional a wheat mill, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 21, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean less bread on the table for many countries in the Arab world where millions already struggling to survive. The region is heavily dependent on wheat supplies from the two countries which are now at war, and any shortages of the staple food have the potential to bring unrest.
Letters to the Editor
War in Ukraine will hurt the global economy
High gas prices are just the start. The ripple effects of other commodity prices, particularly of grains, have already started to hit pocketbooks worldwide
By Letters to the Editor
 
Mariners_White_Sox_Baseball_3_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox CF Luis Robert picking up where he left off
Robert getting ‘MVP’ chants from fans, respect from teammates
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
PWill9.jpg
Bulls
No one stops ‘Freak,’ but can the Bulls’ Patrick Williams slow him down?
The hope is that the regular-season finale in Minnesota has woken Williams up on the offensive end. If it truly has, the Bulls would love to see the second-year forward emerge as an X-factor in the Round 1 playoff series against Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Chicago Fire Department work the scene where a porch collapsed in Fifth City, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Chicago
Building where fatal porch collapse happened ‘in serious trouble,’ mayor says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot underscored the need to solve Chicago’s affordable housing crisis and to help impoverished residents make needed repairs and keep up with routine maintenance.
By Fran Spielman
 
Deborah Witzburg used to be Chicago’s deputy inspector general for public safety. She’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick to become the city inspector general.
City Hall
Newly appointed IG vows to make down payment on ‘debt of legitimacy’ created by corruption scandals
“People suffer from a sort of lack of confidence that the city of Chicago and its government are working in their best interests,” Deborah Witzburg said.
By Fran Spielman
 