The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
From left, Pilipili and Lomelok, large lion cubs, lounge side by side on the highest rock of their outdoor enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Pilipili and Lomelok, right, lounge on the highest rock of their outdoor enclosure Tuesday at Lincoln Park Zoo. Lomelok, was reintroduced to the outdoor exhibit as part of his recovery from spinal surgery March 5.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Photography

Picture Chicago: 12 can't miss photos from Sun-Times photographers

The infamous rat hole is in search of a new home, the Chicago Bears release an ambitious plan for their new stadium, and butterfly sculptures take over the grounds of the Peggy Notebaert Museum.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
NUPROTEST-042624_8.jpg

A protester holds a sign that reads, “Jews call 4 divestment” at Northwestern University’s Deering Meadow in Evanston, Ill., where students and professors set up an encampment in support of Palestinians to demand Northwestern to “protect student civil liberties and safety, end partnerships that legitimize genocide and occupation, and disclose and divest from war and apartheid,” according to a press release by Northwestern University Educators for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and Student Liberation Union, Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

CAVA-042524-13.jpg

Nearly 20 years after opening in Maryland and expanding to more than 300 locations, Cava finally will enter the Midwest market on Friday with its first restaurant in Chicago.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Candles lined up at a memorial in remembrance of fallen officer Luis Huesca at the scene of where he was shot during a carjacking on the 3100 block of West 56th Street in Gage Park, Monday, April 22, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bears Pres. Kevin Warren and Bears Chairman George McCaskey listen to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as he speaks during a news conference about the proposed Bears stadium at the United Club at Soldier Field, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bears Pres. Kevin Warren and Bears Chairman George McCaskey listen to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as he speaks during a news conference about the proposed Bears stadium at the United Club at Soldier Field, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Caution tape protects newly installed pavement at the former site of the infamous “rat hole” in the 1900 block of West Roscoe St. Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2024. Officials say the concrete slab was preserved, and its destination is being decided.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum reveals a series of butterfly sculptures, including this one by artist Olya Salimova, at 2430 N Cannon Dr. on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Morgan Martinez stands with an alcohol-free cocktail in hand during a photoshoot, Sunday, April 21, 2024. Martinez is looking for a location to open up her Astrology-themed sober bar.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Justin Greenberg, a Real Estate Broker and team lead for the JG Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, calls up his perspective client to help guide them to the home he’ll be showing them, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Deerfield, Ill.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Kaila Hembrook (right), Jax Lamm (center) and Laurie Wilson browse records at Dusty Groove on the Northwest Side on Record Store Day, Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kaila Hembrook (right), Jax Lamm (center) and Laurie Wilson browse records at Dusty Groove on the Northwest Side on Record Store Day, Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dexter Reed’s mother Nicole Banks stands outside the 11th District police station in Chicago as supporters stand on each side, with one holding a sign demanding justice for Reed.

Dexter Reed’s mother Nicole Banks attends a news conference outside the 11th District police station in East Garfield Park, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, where her attorney announced a lawsuit that they filed against the City of Chicago and the five officers allegedly involved in the traffic stop that led to the shooting of Reed in March.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People stand outside Dom’s Kitchen and Market in Lincoln Park as they read a sign that says Dom’s Kitchen and Market and their app are closing, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People stand outside Dom’s Kitchen and Market in Lincoln Park as they read a sign that says Dom’s Kitchen and Market and their app are closing, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Politics
Cook County Democratic leaders pick Monica Gordon to run for Cook County Clerk
Israel-Hamas War
Hundreds join pro-Palestinian protests at Chicago universities, colleges as Northwestern encampment grows
La Voz Chicago
15 parejas de migrantes venezolanos contraerán matrimonio en iglesia de Chicago
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Chicago Cubs' broadcaster Harry Caray sings "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch at Chicago's Wrigley Field in 1989.
Columnists
Why did Harry Caray always say ‘Holy Cow?’ It could be linked to a 1930s flying bovine. No bull!
In 1930, a 15-year-old Harry Caray was living in St. Louis when the city hosted an aircraft exhibition honoring aviator Charles Lindbergh. “The ‘first ever’ cow to fly in an airplane was introduced at the exhibition,” said Grant DePorter, Harry Caray restaurants manager. “She became the most famous cow in the world at the time and is still listed among the most famous bovines along with Mrs. O’Leary’s cow and ‘Elsie the cow.’”
By Michael Sneed
 
Rome Odunze
Bears
A day later, Rome Odunze's pairing with Bears still 'surreal'
Rome Odunze can keep the group chat saved in his phone for a while longer.
By Patrick Finley
 
IMG_3006.jpg
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams arrives at Halas Hall embracing enormous expectations
“What’s there to duck?” he responded when asked about the pressure he’ll be under in Chicago.
By Jason Lieser
 
Renderings of the proposed new Bears stadium
Letters to the Editor
Don't give away taxpayer money for a new Bears stadium
Not a dollar of taxpayer money went to the renovation of Wrigley Field and its current reinvigorated neighborhood, one reader points out.
By Letters to the Editor
 
6_Midsummer Night's Dream_The Joffrey Ballet Ensemble_Photo by Cheryl Mann.jpeg
Dance
A dance party at heart, Joffrey Ballet's 'Midsummer Night's Dream' is a joyous celebration
Despite its familiar-seeming title, this piece has no connection with Shakespeare. Instead, it goes its own distinctive direction, paying homage to the summer solstice and the centuries-old Scandinavian Midsummer holiday.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 