The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Congress must make the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share of taxes

Families are hurting financially, and our unfair tax policies are part of the problem, but there are solutions before Congress right now that would make a big difference.

By Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Congress must make the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share of taxes
The Wall St. street sign outside the New York Stock exchange. Congress must adopt policies that require the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes, one reader writes.

The Wall St. street sign outside the New York Stock exchange. Congress must adopt policies that require the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes, one reader writes.

Mary Altaffer/AP Photos

It is long past time for those who have the most to pay their fair share! This Tax Day, our elected leaders need to finally do right by our families and economy by passing common-sense tax policies like extending the monthly child tax credit checks and taxing billionaires and mega-corporations.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Moms and our families are hurting, and our unfair tax policies are part of the problem, but there are solutions before Congress right now that would make a big difference. Inflation is costing the average U.S. household an additional $296 a month, according to Moody’s Analytics, but the monthly child tax credit payments would offset that cost for most families if Congress were to extend it in the economic reconciliation package being debated right now.

The monthly checks make a huge difference and were responsible for an unprecedented reduction in child poverty of almost 40%.

This reduction in child poverty can be paid for by making sure the ultra-wealthy finally pay their fair share. American billionaires’ collective fortunes skyrocketed by 70% during the pandemic, while families have struggled with unemployment, lack of child care and food insecurity. Congress must tax billionaires once and for all, and use that money to fund programs that lift up our families and struggling communities.

This isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s how we boost our economy for everyone.

Matt Geer, Willow Springs

Let citizens report bad drivers

The expressways and streets have become extremely dangerous to drive on since the pandemic of the last two years.

Where are the public safety announcements, drivers education classes and 1-800 numbers about ‘How am I driving?’ We need to put citizens to work stopping reckless drivers before the summer gets here. We need a law that will let ordinary citizens report people running stop signs, driving in dangerous patterns or speeding. First report, driver gets warning; second report, driver gets another warning; third report in one month, driver gets a $300 ticket. The reports would have to be from three different people.

This will slow down some of the reckless driving and let parents know if their teens are driving recklessly. Also, the three people who report the driver will get to split the fine after some of the costs are deducted. We could fashion the law after the Texas law that offers citizens bounties.

Police, politicians and other law enforcement have refused to step up to the plate to make our expressways and streets safer, so give us citizens a chance.

Marvin Neely, Calumet City

Next Up In Commentary
With Biden’s economy, media only see a glass half-empty
Ranked-choice voting would disarm political crazies
Gasoline isn’t all that’s gone up
Biden’s trailblazing federal judicial picks: Asian American, Hispanic nominees for Chicago spots
Pat Foley farewell: Blackhawks’ voice will be remembered as the voice of the fans
Lightfoot’s $150 million summer jobs plan holds promise
The Latest
Hard-boiled eggs prepared in various ways are a staple at many Easter and Passover gatherings.
Taste
How to hard boil eggs to perfection for Easter, Passover, year-round
In culinary speak, the correct term for cooking eggs in their shell is “hard-cooking.”
By USA TODAY Network
 
People line up for COVID-19 tests in December in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are on the rise in Illinois again.
Coronavirus
Rising COVID-19 cases prompt warnings for Illinoisans ‘to remain vigilant and remain up to date’ on vaccine shots
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,340 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count in two months and the latest red flag in the state’s three-week upswing in infections.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_105165856.jpg
Marijuana
From CPD to CBD: Burnt out Chicago cop now selling hemp derivative to help officers de-stress
Jamay Nellum-Fane first turned to the cannabinoid to deal with job-related stress and treat postpartum depression. Now she’s retired and encouraging other cops to try it.
By Tom Schuba
 
Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field cheered this pop-up by Jake Burger, knowing swirling winds would make it tough to catch. Sure enough, shortstop J.P. Crawford dropped it and a run scored on the play.
White Sox
White Sox loss to Mariners is blowin’ in the wind
Swirling, gusting winds made almost any ball hit in the air an adventure — sometimes in comical fashion. But the Mariners got the better of it, hitting three home runs in a 5-1 victory that snapped the White Sox’ four-game winning streak.
By Mark Potash
 
Bob Odenkirk returns as Jimmy McGill for the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
‘Better Call Saul,’ Bob Odenkirk are back and better than ever for Season 6 of exceptional series
Within three minutes we’re reminded why this is one of the most visually creative series in television history.
By Richard Roeper
 