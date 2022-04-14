The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
2 Chicago police officers injured in West Lawn crash

The officers were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where a police cruiser crashed into a home in the 6800 block of South Hamlin Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Two police officers were transported to an area hospital in “fair” condition.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a vehicle crash Thursday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the officers were responding to a call, with lights and sirens activated, in the 6800 block of South Hamlin Avenue when they collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, Chicago police said.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Officers suffered injuries to the head, arm and shoulder, police said.

The woman, 47, driving the Nissan, refused medical treatment, police said.

At the scene, the police SUV appeared to have crashed into a home on the corner of the block.

Citations are pending, according to police.

