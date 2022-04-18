The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Other Views Commentary

It’s testing time in our schools. Standardized exams are a terrible way to measure student learning.

Our nation gives more authority to testing companies than it does to teachers. Multiple-choice questions reduce all of our students’ thinking to picking one correct fill-in-the-bubble answer.

By Gina Caneva
   
SHARE It’s testing time in our schools. Standardized exams are a terrible way to measure student learning.
A student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Md.

A student looks at multiple-choice questions during a college test preparation class.

Alex Brandon/AP Photos

It’s springtime across America, and the familiar sounds fill the air — birds chirping in the early hours, the cracks of baseball bats on opening day and classrooms filled with utter silence.It’s testing time, one of my least-favorite times of year as an educator and as a parent of elementary school-aged children.

This past week, I proctored the SAT in the high school where I work, East Leyden High School in Franklin Park. Simultaneously, my daughter was on her last day of a 2-week elementary school-required exam called the Illinois Assessment of Readiness. It’s my 18th year administering a state exam in the Chicagoland area, and my first time being a parent of a child taking one.

Opinion bug

Opinion

I’ve written previously about the many shortcomings of standardized, multiple-choice-based tests. A barrage of research has proven racial bias to be present in such exams, test anxiety can affect students’ scores and too many important educational decisions are often made for both individuals and schools based on the results. Can a student’s scores get them into a certain college? Will this score put a student in a certain class in the next grade?

I’ve also been on the faculty of two high schools in CPS where test score averages were analyzed at all-staff meetings and administrators made decisions about curriculum based on the school-wide average.District-wide in CPS, as well, test scores have been used as part of a school’s quality rating and in decisions to close schools.

My dislike of standardized, multiple-choice exams is based on two factors: the test format and the false sense of security these tests provide to those who make important decisions about education.

First, multiple-choice questions reduce all of our students’ thinking to picking one correct fill-in-the-bubble answer. Students are not asked to produce or explain their thinking. And three out of four answers provided are meant to trick them.

Does this sort of question-and-answer show a person’s knowledge? Maybe, but it’s also possible it could be a guess, a misreading or miscalculation, or show the ability to be tricked.Machines that score the tests have no idea.

Yet our nation places great importance on these tests, with educators and administrators using them to make decisions about students’ futures and a school’s performance — because scores are a number.Scores are data, something firm and easy to put into a category.

But as an educator, I can attest that when we talk about our students’ understanding and learning, we don’t experience it as a number.

Let’s take my background, literacy. I don’t determine my students’ or my own child’s understanding of a text based on a score.I do so through a conversation, through their explanation via writing or speaking, through their growth as writers and readers across multiple teacher-created activities and assessments.

President Joe Biden ran on a campaign promise to curb testing, and during the worst times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the education world listened.Colleges admitted students based on portfolios, videos, transcripts and interviews.Students in elementary schools spent more time with their teachers instead of clicking answers on a computer.Our schools didn’t implode — they innovated, using other sources of information to make decisions.

Proponents of testing will say that the scores can help predict college or life success. Yet research from the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research has shown that high school GPAs are much better predictors of college success than test scores.We don’t trust grades, though, because our nation gives more authority to testing companies than it does to our teachers.

Our nation must pass that authority to our teachers.Portfolio-based assessments, student grades, teacher-based tests, interviews, observations and other classroom experiences can easily take the place of standardized exams. These types of assessments can give information about our students in much more substantive ways than standardized, multiple-choice assessments — and allow others to view students as humans, not just numbers.

Gina Caneva is the library media specialist for East Leyden High School in Franklin Park. She taught in CPS for 15 years and is Nationally Board Certified.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Want to help the poor? Make it easier to start, run a business
Illinois poised to take a big step toward ending HIV epidemic
Tale of the tape: Bulls didn’t measure up even with Giannis going scoreless in fourth quarter
The Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff Passover seder: brisket, gefilte fish and the Maxwell House Haggadah
Sean Casten fundraising haul: $2 million banked beats rival Marie Newman’s $552,510 balance
Finding the best way to help the needy
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting March 23. Council members showed up, on average, about four of every five times they were required to since the start of the term in May 2019. Spotty attendance can make or break critical legislation.
La Voz Chicago
George Cardenas tiene la peor asistencia de todos los concejales, reporte
En cambio, el puntaje promedio de asistencia del Concejo Municipal de casi el 81% marca un fuerte aumento comparado con el período que terminó en 2019.
By Contributors
 
Chicago Firefighters battle a 3-11 alarm blaze at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue, in the Englewood neighborhood, Friday, April 15, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Congregación celebra el Domingo de Resurrección 2 días después del incendio devastador de su iglesia en Englewood
No había nadie dentro de la iglesia cuando empezó el incendio.
By Tom Schuba
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Physicality of Game 1 ‘price of admission’ if Bulls want to win series
There weren’t a lot of adjustments made in the Monday practice for the Bulls, as they prepared for Game 2 in Milwaukee on Wednesday. And according to Alex Caruso, a bunch of adjustments weren’t needed. For the Bulls to tie the series it’s about keeping a physical brand of basketball, and cleaning up the details.
By Joe Cowley
 
Graduate student workers at University of Illinois-Chicago, represented by the Graduate Employee Organization, on strike for higher wages and more host a rally Monday afternoon on the Quad at the heart of the university’s campus.
Education
UIC grad workers go on strike
The 1,500 members of the Chicago campus’ Graduate Employee Organization walked out over stalled contract bargaining.
By Andy Grimm
 
A Chicago police officer was shot Oct. 18, 2021, in Lincoln Park.
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran tres cuerpos sin vida en el agua en incidentes separados
La Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook no ha publicado los resultados de las autopsias.
By Sun-Times Wire
 