The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Providing benefits to spouses of police, first responders who died by suicide is right step

Helping families that are left picking up the pieces isn’t too much to ask, and it isn’t expensive. It’s also important to invest in programs to prevent these tragedies.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Providing benefits to spouses of police, first responders who died by suicide is right step
Chicago Fire Department personnel take down the American flag outside the Cook County medical examiner’s office after the procession for a high-ranking Chicago Police officer was&nbsp;found dead in an apparent suicide at the Homan Square facility, Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020.

Chicago Fire Department personnel take down the American flag outside the Cook County medical examiner’s office after the procession for a high-ranking Chicago Police officer was found dead in an apparent suicide at the Homan Square facility, Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Many ordinances proposed in City Council that involve Chicago police officers and other first responders spark controversy and debate.

That’s not the case with the proposition Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) introduced Wednesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and O’Shea’s 49 peers have shown support for his plan that would allow surviving spouses of officers, firefighters and paramedics who die by suicide the same financial benefits granted to families of officers killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman reported.

Who can argue with that?

Editorials bug

Editorials

The emotional toll of these jobs is undeniable, and can wreak havoc on a first responder’s mental health.

Of the 632 law enforcement deaths in the country within the last few years, 25% were suicides. Within the last two years, suicide was the second-leading cause of death of police officers after COVID-19.

Helping families that are left picking up the pieces is certainly not too much to ask, and the cost to taxpayers isn’t expensive.

Under O’Shea’s proposed ordinance, surviving spouses would get a year’s salary and access to a fund that could provide anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000 for family health care, education and other expenses.

The ordinance would apply retroactively to Jan. 1, 2018, accommodating both Anastasia “Stacy” Escamilla and Julie Troglia, who lost their police officer husbands to suicide in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

The women wanted to “change the system,” said former federal prosecutor Patrick Collins, who coaxed O’Shea to make the proposed ordinance retroactive.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Other women in their shoes are doing the same elsewhere.

Take the case of Erin Smith, who pushed for her husband’s suicide to be recognized as a line-of-duty death after the Metropolitan Police officer took his own life following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Last month, the D.C. Police and Firefighters’ Retirement and Relief Board ruled that Jeffrey Smith, who was attacked during the insurrection, did indeed die in the line-of-duty and granted Erin Smith a full pension.

Here in Chicago, where 13 first responders died by suicide within the last five years, city officials must keep exploring what can be done to keep these sobering numbers down.

There’s enough money in the city’s 2022 budget for Chicago police to hire 11 more mental health counselors, adding to the current 10 on staff. Filling these positions should be a top priority.

Lending a hand to grieving spouses of officers, firefighters and paramedics who died by suicide is a no-brainer. Investing in programs that will keep these tragedies from occurring is paramount too.

Send letters toletters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Here’s how Peoples Gas should lower customers’ bills
When a restaurant’s success runs in the family
Smart investment can unlock North Lawndale’s economic potential
A violent weekend is a reminder that curbing crime will take collective effort
Don’t make privacy a victim of fighting crime
With warm weather upon us, Park District needs a permanent superintendent
The Latest
WATCHDOGS_062319_13_1_.JPG
Editorials
Here’s how Peoples Gas should lower customers’ bills
Too many Chicagoans are struggling to pay to heat their homes. Peoples should contribute a hefty chunk of its profits to a customer assistance program and stop spending money so quickly on its effort to upgrade its pipeline distribution network.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Sofia Sarabia, right, (rainbow flag wrapped around them), and Alicia Vega (rainbow mask), listen in during a rally at Federal Plaza to stand up against bigotry and hate toward the LGBTQ community, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
LGBTQ
Chicago LGBTQ activists decry ‘genocide of trans identity’
With lawmakers in Texas and several other states mostly in the South advancing legislation that aims to ban trans youth from school activities and gender-affirming medical care, “a genocide on trans identity is underway,” Chicago activists say.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
The Bucks’ Grayson Allen drives past the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of Game 5.
Bulls
Bulls’ season ends with 116-100 loss to the Bucks
The players and front office now must focus on the future.
By Joe Cowley
 
Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Rev. Michael Pfleger and other community leaders and supporters to discuss gun violence in Chicago during a news conference at Calahan Funeral Home on the South Side, Wednesday afternoon, April 27, 2022.
Chicago
Jackson, Pfleger sound alarm on curbing gun violence in the city: ‘All of us have to be part of this’
After Chicago’s most violent weekend of 2022, Rev. Michael Pfleger said he hopes it will be a wake-up call before summer. “What are we doing before we need to call 911?” he asked.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) has yet to resume throwing.
Cubs
Cubs injury update: Alec Mills slowed, Adbert Alzolay not yet throwing
Cubs’ Manuel Rodríguez has received a PRP shot, plus more updates on injured pitchers.
By Maddie Lee
 