Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Woman critically wounded after struck by falling building debris in Wicker Park

The woman, 22, was walking about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was struck by the falling debris.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by debris Apr. 6, 2022, in Wicker Park.

File Photo

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by debris falling from a building Wednesday evening in Wicker Park.

The woman, 22, was walking about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was struck by the falling debris, Chicago police said.

She suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A vehicle traveling north was also struck by the falling debris but the driver was not injured, police said.

