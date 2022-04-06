Woman critically wounded after struck by falling building debris in Wicker Park

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by debris falling from a building Wednesday evening in Wicker Park.

The woman, 22, was walking about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was struck by the falling debris, Chicago police said.

She suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A vehicle traveling north was also struck by the falling debris but the driver was not injured, police said.