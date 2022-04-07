The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick sidelined with COVID as Broadway fights virus

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. What happens with future performances “will be announced as soon as possible,” according to producers.

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick sidelined with COVID as Broadway fights virus
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on March 28, 2022, in New York.&nbsp;

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on March 28, 2022, in New York.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — The second shoe has dropped at “Plaza Suite” on Broadway.

First Matthew Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 and a few days later his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, has done so herself.

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. What happens with future performances “will be announced as soon as possible,” according to producers.

The show had kept going despite Broderick’s absence on Tuesday with an understudy, but with neither star—who play three couples over three acts in a hotel suite—available, producers had little options.

The twin cases at “Plaza Suite” comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again.

The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance after COVID-19 cases were discovered within the company and the off-Broadway musical “Suffs” has been derailed. Daniel Craig has also been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”

Next Up In Theater
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 7-13
‘What to Send Up When It Goes Down’ — the catharsis we didn’t know we needed
Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square
‘Reimagined’ take on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ set for summer 2023 at Goodman Theatre
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 31-April 6
Korngold Festival celebrates ‘forgotten’ composer’s Oscar-winning film work, ‘worthy’ opera
The Latest
Democratic Illinois Reps. Sean Casten, Marie Newman.
Columnists
Rep. Casten calls on rival Rep. Newman to disclose secret settlement at heart of House ethics probe
Casten on Newman: “It is time for her to level with the public.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Orland Park woman accused of throwing drink at Near North Side bartender charged with hate crime
Sara Abdulrasoul allegedly made antisemitic statements after noticing the bartender was wearing a Star of David necklace.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
61ST_104_GB_0421_0702_RT.jpg
Movies and TV
Powerful ‘61st Street’ takes on Chicago’s polarizing issues with gravity and authenticity
Courtney B. Vance leads the AMC show’s sensational cast, playing a lawyer aiding an accused cop-killer.
By Richard Roeper
 
White_Sox_Cubs_Spring_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Calm? Tony La Russa? It’s not happening — and that’s how you know Opening Day is here
But the White Sox manager, 77, is having fun. Has anyone ever put that name and the word “fun” in a sentence before? There you go, we’ve done it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
“It’s an absolute honor,” the White Sox’ Lucas Giolito said of being the Opening Day starter.
White Sox
Lucas Giolito ‘honored’ to start White Sox opener: ‘It’s important to set the tone’
The White Sox have one goal in mind, White Sox Opening Day starter says
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 