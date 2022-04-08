The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
2 shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Woodlawn

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight Friday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Just before 8 p.m., someone opened fire during a fight in the 1500 block of East 61st Street, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 31-year-old was struck in the hand and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
