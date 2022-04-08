2 shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Woodlawn

Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight Friday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.
Just before 8 p.m., someone opened fire during a fight in the 1500 block of East 61st Street, Chicago police said.
A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 31-year-old was struck in the hand and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Illinois COVID-19 cases rising: 'Critically important' for immunocompromised to get vaccinated, boosted
