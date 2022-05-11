Driver leaps to safety before Metra BNSF train strikes truck in Clarendon Hills

A driver leapt to safety moments before a Metra train hit a truck in west suburban Clarendon Hills Wednesday morning, according to preliminary information from the transit agency.

No injuries have been reported in the crash, which happened around 8 a.m. on Prospect Avenue when the truck driver become stuck behind another vehicle, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

The driver left the semi before the truck was hit, Reile said. There was damage to the front of inbound Metra train no. 1242, she said.

Video from news helicopters showed a semitrailer in flames near the crash site.

Train traffic was halted while authorities investigated the crash.

