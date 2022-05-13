Police shoot dog in North Aurora after it attacks 6-year-old

Police shot and wounded a dog that attacked a 6-year-old boy in North Aurora on Thursday.

The owner of the dog and the boy’s mother were also injured while trying to help the boy, who was visiting the home that afternoon in the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane, police said.

Officers responded for a dog attack around 3:40 p.m. but the home was locked, police said. Firefighters broke through a window and retrieved an unharmed 2-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, an officer breached the garage door and confronted a dog covered with blood, police said. The officer fired four shots at the dog out of fear of being attacked, police said.

Later, the dog was found alive under a bed and was taken away by animal control.

The 6-year-old and the dog’s owner were taken to separate hospitals in Chicago. Their conditions were not released.

