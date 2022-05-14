The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Chicagoans rally in Union Park for abortion rights: ‘Everything else is up for grabs’

Other demonstrations were scheduled to take place in the afternoon at Millennium Park and in the Beverly neighborhood, as part of the national “Bans off Our Bodies Day of Action.”

By Mary Norkol
   
Abortion rights activists rally Saturday morning at Union Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nine-year-old Mia Dreyfuss wants to make her own decisions.

“I don’t want people telling us what to do,” she said while standing with her mom and twin sister, Sophie, at a pro-abortion rights rally in Union Park Saturday morning.

“They wanted to be here and I’m so proud of them for that,” Lori Dreyfuss said of her daughters.

The Near West Side protest, part of the national “Bans off Our Bodies Day of Action” organized by Planned Parenthood and other groups that support abortion rights, drew several thousand demonstrators carrying signs and chanting and cheering. It’s the city’s latest rally in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision indicating justices will soon overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that has protected abortion rights nationally for nearly five decades.

Some protesters, like retired marketer Sue Brady, said they fear other potential rollbacks in the wake of Roe’s looming reversal.

“This is just the beginning,” said Brady, 61. “Everything else is up for grabs.”

The Mount Prospect resident carried a sign that read “Next up: No birth control, no same sex marriage, no mixed race marriage, no Brown vs. Board of Education.”

“Maybe this will be the rallying cry… a wake up call,” she said.

Abortion rights activists rally Saturday morning at Union Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The leaked draft was made public almost two weeks ago, but it’s left some people struggling to comprehend what’s at stake. Tessa Anderson, a 35-year-old software engineer from Hyde Park, said she “never would have thought” she’d see Roe overturned.

“I’m still processing, I can’t find the words,” she said.

The Union Park rally drew speakers calling on people to donate to abortion funds and support pro-abortion rights candidates in local, state and federal elections.

Other demonstrations were scheduled to take place in the afternoon at Millennium Park and in the Beverly neighborhood, near 103rd Street and Western Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more.

Abortion rights activists rally Saturday morning at Union Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

