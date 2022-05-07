The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Chicago protesters flood downtown in support of abortion rights with Roe v. Wade in the balance

More than 1,000 demonstrators, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, gathered in downtown Chicago Saturday to rally for abortion rights.

By Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Chicago protesters flood downtown in support of abortion rights with Roe v. Wade in the balance
Pro-abortion rights activists rally at Federal Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

Pro-abortion rights activists rally at Federal Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dr. Sedona Speedy walked along a line of anti-abortion protesters who spoke into a microphone and held signs adorned with flames reading “Jesus saves from hell,” and “Repent: Turn to Jesus or burn.”

She didn’t say anything, but held a sign that read: “I’m a proud abortion provider.”

The Northwestern Memorial Hospital OB-GYN joined upwards of 1,000 other pro-abortion rights demonstrators in downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon, in the wake of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision indicating the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade — and the rollback of abortion access that would soon follow.

“I’ve seen women who are pregnant literally almost die from being pregnant, and I’ve seen how abortion can be life-saving,” Speedy said. “I’ve also seen women get unsafe abortions and the toll that that takes on them.”

Related

Attendees of the city’s largest rally since the conservative decision surfaced offered different perspectives on their reasons for supporting abortion rights.

Pro-abortion rights activists chant as they march during a pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022.

Pro-abortion rights activists chant as they march during a pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Some, like School of the Art Institute of Chicago student Aliyah Smith-Nash, said they’ve witnessed abuse and mistreatment in the foster care system.

Others, like 19-year-old Ben Almeida, said they wanted to show that transgender people like himself are threatened by the potential restrictions to abortion access.

Komal Shankar, 20, recalled her mother’s near-death experience due to pregnancy complications.

Actress Genevieve Ven Johnson said she chose not to have children and “really can’t imagine” how different her life would have been if abortion was illegal and access to birth control was restricted when she grew up.

Pro-abortion rights activists rally at Federal Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

Pro-abortion rights activists rally at Federal Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Speakers including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton addressed the crowd at Federal Plaza. Abortion rights are protected by Illinois law even if the landmark Roe decision is overturned — but they’re likely to be banned in much of the Midwest.

Pritzker and other state leaders have vowed Illinois will be a “beacon” for people seeking abortions from other states including Indiana, Wisconsin and Missouri.

Related

“Like you, I’m proud that Illinois is an island for reproductive freedom in the Midwest, but our shores remain open for any person who is left marooned by these extremist politicians,” Pritzker said.

Speedy said she’s prepping for more out-of-state patients seeking care in Illinois.

A small group of counter-protesters followed marchers through the streets, calling abortion a sin that should be repented and labeling people who get abortions as “murderers.”

Following the leaked Supreme Court draft, demonstrations across the country have been planned in support of abortion rights. Protests and rallies are scheduled in Chicago throughout the week.

Next Up In News
Chicago Sun-Times journalism wins 17 top honors from Chicago Headline Club
1 killed, 3 wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Old Irving Park
Tom Dart, in an about-face, says he’ll comply with judge’s order banning furloughs for defendants on home confinement
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
After shooting nearby, gas station remains closed, and owner wants to know why
The Latest
WNBA Finals - Game Four
Polling Place: Did the Sky’s championship raise your interest in following the team?
We also asked about watching the Kentucky Derby and attending Cubs and White Sox games in the cold.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A cerulean warbler, “ever-snazzy,” in Cook County. Credit: Annabelle Hladik
Sports
Chicago outdoors: White opossum, giant channel catfish, cerulean warbler, caution on roads/turtles
A good sighting of a cerulean warbler, a white opossum visit, the world-record channel catfish and a caution on turtles on our roadways are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
League Championship Series - Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
Cubs
Rain can’t wash away reality that Dodgers have gone where Cubs didn’t try to go
An empty, quiet Wrigley Field after the postponement of the game Friday was a metaphor for where the Cubs are at.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Look of the month clubs
April was cold for the Cubs and White Sox, but here’s hoping everything heats up now that May is here.
By Bill Chuck
 
Jairo_Torres_Press_Conference1_2.jpg
Chicago Fire
Why Jairo Torres thinks the Fire and MLS can propel him to Europe
“The league is also getting better and better and we feel it ourselves,” Fire technical director Sebastian Pelzer said.
By Brian Sandalow
 