14-year-old killed in North Chicago shootout

A 14-year-old boy was killed during a shootout at a gas station in suburban North Chicago on Sunday, police said.
The teen exchanged gunfire with someone in a car at a Citgo parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m., North Chicago police said in a statement.
The boy was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead later at a hospital, police said. His name was not released.
The people in the car drove away but crashed at a Waukegan Hope Depot parking lot after trying to outrun Waukegan police officers. Three suspects were arrested after running inside the business.
The murder was being investigated by North Chicago police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Lightfoot bans unaccompanied minors from Millennium Park on weekend evenings after fatal shooting near ‘The Bean’
The Latest
The 17-year-old was arrested on Michigan Avenue moments after he allegedly shot the teen during a large unsanctioned gathering Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.
Demonstrators hailed long-time Al Jazeera broadcaster Shireen Abu Akleh as their “eyes and ears” in Palestine.
Bucks, who breezed past Bulls in first round, get routed in Game 7
Three walks and a groundout in the eighth lift Pittsburgh
The Cubs, unlike some teams, didn’t use PitchCom in Spring Training games. But a little over a month into the season, it’s won over most of their staff.