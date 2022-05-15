The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 15, 2022
14-year-old killed in North Chicago shootout

The teen exchanged gunfire with several occupants of a car at a Citgo parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street on Sunday, police say.

David Struett By David Struett
   
A 14-year-old boy was killed during a shootout at a gas station in suburban North Chicago on Sunday, police said.

The teen exchanged gunfire with someone in a car at a Citgo parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m., North Chicago police said in a statement.

The boy was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead later at a hospital, police said. His name was not released.

The people in the car drove away but crashed at a Waukegan Hope Depot parking lot after trying to outrun Waukegan police officers. Three suspects were arrested after running inside the business.

The murder was being investigated by North Chicago police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The Latest
Crowds flock to “The Bean” on Sunday, a day after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near the iconic attraction.
Crime
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at ‘The Bean’
The 17-year-old was arrested on Michigan Avenue moments after he allegedly shot the teen during a large unsanctioned gathering Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.
By David Struett
 
merlin_105752271.jpg
Chicago
Hundreds gather in the Loop after Palestinian-American journalist’s killing
Demonstrators hailed long-time Al Jazeera broadcaster Shireen Abu Akleh as their “eyes and ears” in Palestine.
By Katie Anthony
 
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Defending champs Bucks eliminated in second round by Celtics
Bucks, who breezed past Bulls in first round, get routed in Game 7
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Hunter Greene
MLB
Reds throw a no-hitter — and lose 1-0 to Pirates
Three walks and a groundout in the eighth lift Pittsburgh
By Sun-Times wires
 
Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele threw 10 strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Cubs
Pushing buttons: How the Cubs customized, embraced PitchCom
The Cubs, unlike some teams, didn’t use PitchCom in Spring Training games. But a little over a month into the season, it’s won over most of their staff.
By Maddie Lee
 