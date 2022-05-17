The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
MLB Sports

MLB issues 80-game suspension to Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia

He tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Mejia is the second Brewer disciplined this season under MLB’s drug program.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE MLB issues 80-game suspension to Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia
Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia was suspended for 80 games under Major League Baseball’s drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia was suspended for 80 games under Major League Baseball’s drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

Rick Scuteri/AP

NEW YORK — Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.

Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances.

He was placed on the restricted list Tuesday and will lose about half his salary. His contract calls for him to earn $701,900 while in the major leagues and $160,800 while in the minors.

Milwaukee replaced Mejía by selecting the contract of right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Nashville.

Mejía and Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey, who also was suspended on Tuesday, raised to six the number of players suspended this year under the major league drug program.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

Three free agents were suspended a day earlier for 80 games following positive tests for Boldenone: outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón. Those were the first suspensions since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.

Next Up In MLB
Dylan Cease, Jose Abreu lift White Sox to 3-0 victory over Royals
Davis Martin recalled to pitch for White Sox on Tuesday night; Giolito slated for Wednesday
Cubs’ Willson Contreras hits milestone grand slam, Wade Miley shuts down Pirates in win
Johnny Cueto sparkles, Luis Robert homers in 10th to rescue White Sox
White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel knows pitching better will allow him to go deeper in games
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons makes first start with Cubs to open series against Pirates
The Latest
Farragut Career Academy, 2345 S. Christiana Ave.
City Hall
Little Village high school gets sorely-needed investment
“In a neighborhood with the most youth in the entire city of Chicago and some of the least amount of greenspace, projects like this are a game-changer,” said New Life Center Pastor Matt DeMateo.
By Fran Spielman
 
These two satellite images — the one at left from May 7 and at right from May 8 —&nbsp;shows a school (center) in the village of Bilohorivka, Ukraine, before and after a Russian airstrike. Ukrainian officials fear the strike killed 60 people taking shelter in the school’s basement.
Ukraine
Russia continues to bomb schools, bringing war crimes scrutiny
The International Criminal Court, prosecutors across the globe and Ukraine’s prosecutor general are investigating more than 8,000 reports of potential war crimes in Ukraine.
By Jason Dearen | AP and Juliet Linderman | AP
 
Image_from_iOS__14_.jpg
Crime
Two people wounded by gunfire down the street from Little Village grade school where classes had just gotten out
No students at Finkl Academy were injured, but classes had ended 15 minutes earlier and many students were still around and ran in a panic for cover, witnesses said.
By Sophie Sherry and Tom Schuba
 
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson runs on the field during a 2021 game.
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker: ‘Throw ‘em in the fire’
After a turbulent season for the Bears’ secondary, Johnson is eager for the second-round picks to show what they can do in the starting lineup.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_76298866.jpg
News
Federal indictment tossed after ex-DEA supervisor says Latinos ‘typically’ supply drugs in Chicago
The unusual move came more than a month after the testimony of Keith Billiot, now retired, a former supervisory special agent for the DEA. He later walked back his comment, telling a judge race was “irrelevant” to the DEA’s work.
By Jon Seidel
 