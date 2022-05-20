The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 20, 2022

White Sox, Yankees game postponed

White Sox, Yankees scheduled game Friday will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday starting at 2:05 p.m. CT

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox and Yankees scheduled game Friday night has been postponed due to expected rain in the area.

Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon. The White Sox and Yankees scheduled game Friday night has been postponed due to expected rain in the area.

NEW YORK — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the New York Yankees Friday night has been postponed due to a forecast of sustained inclement weather in the area.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday starting at 2:05 p.m. CT. The two teams were scheduled to play Sunday at 6:08 p.m.

The two teams play Saturday at 12:05 p.m. CT.

Dallas Keuchel was slated to start for the Sox Friday night.

Earlier Friday, the Sox optioned right-handed reliever Ryan Burr to Triple-A Charlotte and returned right-hander Michael Kopech from the paternity list.

Manager Tony La Russa said Thursday that he was expecting Kopech to be ready to start Sunday night against the Yankees, who host the Sox for three games starting Friday night.

Kopech is 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in seven starts over 35 innings this season. He went on the Paternity List Tuesday.

Burr (6.00 ERA) allowed six earned runs over nine innings in eight appearances this season. He owns a 4.08 ERA over 66 appearances including two starts during parts of four seasons with the Sox.

Johnny Cueto was the probable starter Saturday. Kopech was originally penciled in for Saturday but because of uncertainty over his return, he was tentatively moved to Sunday’s game, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

“With all the uncertainty with Kopech we’re going to move Cueto to Saturday,” La Russa said Thursday after the Sox defeated the Royals in Kansas City. “He threw his bullpen [Thursday]. So Keuchel, Cueto, then hopefully Kopech Sunday night. If not we can go with [Dylan] Cease [Sunday] which I’m hoping not to do.”

The Sox (19-19) lost three of four to the Yankees last week at Guaranteed Rate Field.

