Friday, May 20, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech reinstated from paternity list; Ryan Burr optioned to Charlotte

The Sox open a three-game series Friday against Yankees in New York.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Michael Kopech pitches against the Cubs on May 3 at Wrigley Field.

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech returned from the paternity list on Friday.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

NEW YORK — The White Sox optioned right-handed reliever Ryan Burr to Triple-A Charlotte Friday and returned right-hander Michael Kopech from the paternity list.

Manager Tony La Russa said Thursday that he was expecting Kopech to be ready to start Sunday night against the Yankees, who host the Sox for three games starting Friday night.

Kopech is 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in seven starts over 35 innings this season. He went on the Paternity List Tuesday.

Burr (6.00 ERA) allowed six earned runs over nine innings in eight appearances this season. He owns a 4.08 ERA over 66 appearances including two starts during parts of four seasons with the Sox.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is starting Friday night, with Johnny Cueto set to make his second start Saturday. Kopech was originally penciled in for Saturday but because of uncertainty over his return, he was tentatively moved to Sunday’s game, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

“With all the uncertainty with Kopech we’re going to move Cueto to Saturday,” La Russa said Thursday after the Sox defeated the Royals in Kansas City. “He threw his bullpen [Thursday]. So Keuchel, Cueto, then hopefully Kopech Sunday night. If not we can go with [Dylan] Cease [Sunday] which I’m hoping not to do.”

The Sox (19-19) lost three of four to the Yankees last week at Guaranteed Rate Field.

