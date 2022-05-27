Woman killed in Ashburn hit-and-run

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Ashburn on the South Side.
The 34-year-old was crossing the street just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Columbus Avenue when she was struck by a black SUV, Chicago police said.
She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The vehicle did not stop after the crash and fled the scene, according to police.
There was no one in custody.
