The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: Bloody Butcher, velvet buck feeding, Michigan-record flathead, dolostone

A chance to use the common name of bloody butcher, a velvet buck feeding, the Michigan-record flathead catfish, and a quip aboout dolostone as Illinois’ official rock are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Bloody Butcher, velvet buck feeding, Michigan-record flathead, dolostone
A buck in velvet in Mokena. Credit: Gayle Schaumann

A buck in velvet in Mokena.

Gayle Schaumann

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

From her backyard in Mokena, Gayle Schaumann emailed, “Deer thinks it’s a blue jay.” The buck in velvet caught my eye.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I ID’ed the plant as prairie trillium. I don’t recall encountering it before. And no morels.” John Vukmirovich in the third week of May

A: That gives me the chance to use “bloody butcher,” one of my favorite common names in Chicago-area wilds. My all-time favorite common name, an apt one, is for a fairly common mushroom that I can’t get printed in the newspaper.

BIG NUMBER

Lloyd Tanner with the Michigan-record flathead catfish he caught from the St. Joseph River. Provided by the Michigan DNR

Lloyd Tanner with the Michigan-record flathead catfish he caught from the St. Joseph River.

Provided by the Michigan DNR

53.35/48: Pounds/inches of the Michigan record flathead catfish, caught by Lloyd Tanner of Hobart on May 29 from the St. Joseph River in Berrien County.

LAST WORD

“I encourage Illinoisans to learn more about dolostone, and although it may be similar to other rocks, we shouldn’t take it for granite.”

State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Naperville), this week when Gov. J.B. Pritzker designated dolostone as the official rock of Illinois because of an initiative led by students from Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge and Maplebrook Elementary School in Naperville.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Thursday, June 16: Violetta Talley, “Finesse Tactics for Pressured Bass, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

June 25-26: St. Charles Sportsmen’s Club, Elburn, scscwingshooting@gmail.com or (847)309-1093

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, June 18: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com . . . Boat America, Fox Lake, Richard Stadelmann, rstad821@gmail.com

HALL OF FAME

Through July 11: Nominations accepted for the 2022 class to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, info@ilconservation.org, (217) 785-2003, ilconservation.org

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Wednesday, June 15: Frog season opens

Thursday, June 16: Perch season reopens on Lake Michigan

Through June 30: Second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer permit applications

Through June 30: Final day, first lottery, free dove hunting permit

Through July 4: Applications, first lottery, fall shotgun turkey

Next Up In Sports
Polling Place: Will the Cubs trade catcher Willson Contreras before the Aug. 2 deadline?
Sportsbooks paint pessimistic picture for Bears
Fire still paying for Georg Heitz’s 2020-21 offseason
Blackhawks draft strategy: New amateur scouting director Mike Doneghey lays out his plans
Bears laud Justin Fields 2.0 — ‘a legit field general’
This baseball quiz is finally catching up to June
The Latest
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Will the Cubs trade catcher Willson Contreras before the Aug. 2 deadline?
Let’s be honest, Cubs fans: It doesn’t sound that promising.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Sports Saturday
Sportsbooks paint pessimistic picture for Bears
Most oddsmakers don’t see them winning much. Justin Fields’ chances of being named MVP are set at 80-to-1.
By Rob Miech
 
Chicago_Fire_FC_vs_Orlando_City_SC_04_09_22___Exploria_Stadium_Original_Image_m62908.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire still paying for Georg Heitz’s 2020-21 offseason
The Fire sporting director brought in four players who haven’t blossomed, and he sent out budding star Djordje Mihailovic and dependable scorer CJ Sapong.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Illinois Department of Children and Family Services headquarters.
Editorials
DCFS must end practice of housing wards of the state in juvenile jail
A WBEZ report found that the practice, once on the decline, is now ticking up again.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Blackhawks selected Kirby Dach with the first pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, the last time it was held in-person.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks draft strategy: New amateur scouting director Mike Doneghey lays out his plans
Doneghey, who has replaced Mark Kelley as the head of the department, has told his staff to “buckle down and not leave any stone unturned” with five important second- and third-round picks coming up.
By Ben Pope
 