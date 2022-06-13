The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub: police

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince released a statement Sunday evening calling on national leaders to pass common-sense gun laws and announcing the temporary closure of Playo’s Night Club.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub: police
Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting June 12, 2022, in Gary, Indiana.

Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting June 12, 2022, in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police Facebook photo

Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Sunday inside a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Playo’sNight Club, 1700 Grant St., Gary police said.

A man, 34, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the entryway to the club, while a woman, 26, was also found unresponsive inside the club, police said.

Both the man and woman were transported to area hospitals and later pronounced dead, police said.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting, according to police. One was hospitalized in critical condition while the others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince released a statement Sunday evening calling on national leaders to pass common-sense gun laws and announcing the temporary closure of Playo’s Night Club.

“We’re identifying the numbers of calls that go to the Gary Police Department from a number of businesses,” Price said. “If their operations are jeopardizing our communities, we will hold them accountable, too. We will do what it takes to protect our community.”

The Gary police will continue to investigate the shooting. There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Bail denied for man charged in shooting woman in River North
Jim Ryan, two-term Illinois attorney general, former GOP governor nominee, dead at 76
Person fatally shot during argument in West Lawn
Man dies weeks after being shot in South Austin
17-year-old girl seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Jan. 6 panel hearings preview: Monday on Trump’s “Big Lie,” Adam Kinzinger in spotlight on Wednesday
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, June 13, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A 19-year-old was charged in connection to a May 29, 2022 shooting in River North.
Crime
Bail denied for man charged in shooting woman in River North
Ojani Cruz, 19, was arrested Friday after he was identified as the person who is alleged to have shot and seriously wounded a 20-year-old woman.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Republican gubernatorial candidate for Illinois attorney general Jim Ryan waves to the crowd while walking through the 2001 Illinois State Fair.
Obituaries
Jim Ryan, two-term Illinois attorney general, former GOP governor nominee, dead at 76
In 2002, Mr. Ryan passed up a possible third term as attorney general and ran for governor, losing to Democrat Rod Blagojevich.
By Thomas Frisbie
 
A woman was shot while riding a car June 11, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Person fatally shot during argument in West Lawn
About 7:35 p.m., two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when a male suspect approached and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1402547775.jpg
Theater
Jennifer Hudson reaches EGOT status with Tony Award win
The Chicago hometown favorite claims the prize as a producer of best musical ‘A Strange Loop.’
By Darel Jevens
 