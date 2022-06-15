The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Weather News Chicago

Heat record likely to be broken in Chicago Wednesday, meteorologists say

Temperatures at O’Hare Airport reached 94 degrees Wednesday afternoon, just a degree shy of tying the record of 95 degrees for June 15 set in 1994.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Heat record likely to be broken in Chicago Wednesday, meteorologists say
Beach goers play volleyball at Foster Beach in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022.

Beach goers play volleyball at Foster Beach in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago has a “very good” chance of breaking a heat record Wednesday as the area endures another day of sweltering temperatures, meteorologists say.

Temperatures at O’Hare Airport reached 94 degrees by 1:30 p.m., a degree shy of tying the record of 95 degrees on June 15, 1994, National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Borchardt said.

“Probably a good chance we actually break it, but we are within 1 degree of the record right now,” Borchardt said.

High humidity is making the heat feel more oppressive, Borchardt said. The dew point in some areas is in the 70s.

On Tuesday, temperatures at Midway Airport reached 100 degrees for the first time since 2012. At O’Hare Airport, temperatures climbed to 96 degrees by 2 p.m. Tuesday, falling a few degrees shy of the record high for June 14 of 99 degrees set in 1987. Official temperature records for the city are measured at O’Hare.

But relief is in sight after back-to-back steamy days. While temperatures are expected to remain in the high 80s and low 90s Thursday, humidity levels should drop significantly, Borchardt said. The dew point should fall back to the 50s on Thursday.

“It’s going to be noticeably drier” Thursday, Borchardt said. A cool front will move in over the weekend before temperatures rise again Monday.

Chicago has opened six cooling centers, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday (except for the Garfield Center, which is open 24 hours):

  • Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.
  • Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
  • North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can also find relief in one of the city’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 250 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.

Lakefront beaches are also open.

Next Up In News
Hidu, the electronic-sniffing dog, helps fight kiddie porn in pedophilia case in Mexico City
Dolly Parton donates another $1M to medical center’s infectious disease research program
As temperatures soar, City Council members angered by closed Park District pools
Pride Night meaningful to White Sox’ Liam Hendriks
Father drowned his 3 children in Round Lake Beach and left note for wife: ‘If I can’t have them neither can you,’ prosecutors say
7 shot Tuesday in Chicago
The Latest
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields talking at a recent practice.
Bears
Cody Whitehair excused from practice; Robert Quinn remains a no-show
Bears guard Cody Whitehair was excused from mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday, while defensive end Robert Quinn’s unexcused absence stretched into another day at Halas Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 
Hidu, an electronics detection dog, was lent by the U.-S.-based anti-sex-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad to help Mexico City prosecutors in an investigation of a suspected Dutch child pornography promoter.
Nation/World
Hidu, the electronic-sniffing dog, helps fight kiddie porn in pedophilia case in Mexico City
Soon after graduating from training in Indianapolis, the black Lab was lent by a U.S. anti-sex-trafficking group to help Mexican prosecutors. It paid off.
By Mark Stevenson | AP
 
Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during the South by Southwest Music Festival in March.
Celebrities
Dolly Parton donates another $1M to medical center’s infectious disease research program
Parton’s new gift will support a variety of ongoing research at the at Vanderbilt University Medical Venter, including understanding how viruses and bacteria cause disease.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa gesturing during a game against the Tigers.
White Sox
Tony La Russa needs to go, but the columnist in me says, ‘Over my dead body’
The White Sox manager is gold in terms of controversy.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A closed pool at Cornell Square Park in Back of the Yards, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
City Hall
As temperatures soar, City Council members angered by closed Park District pools
The effort to open pools has been hampered by a lifeguard shortage — a nationwide problem but one made worse locally by a Park District lifeguard harassment scandal, despite the offer of $500 bonuses.
By Fran Spielman
 