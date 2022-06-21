Girl, 17, missing from Austin home

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.
Camiel Jones was last seen, by her mother, about 1 p.m. Friday at her home in the 4900 block of West Rice Street, Chicago police said.
She was wearing blue jean shorts, a navy blue crop top and blue and black jordans, police said.
Jones is known to frequent the area of North Avenue and 31st Street Beach, according to police.
She is 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair in long braids. She also has a nose and belly button piercing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four SVU at 312-746-8255.
