Another rough outing for Lucas Giolito in White Sox’ loss to Blue Jays

Everywhere you turned at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday, everyone was asking the same question.

What’s wrong with Lucas Giolito?

The White Sox’ Opening Day starter, former All-Star and sometimes ace has had one decent start in his last five. Giolito has been staked to leads and hasn’t held them, and in the Sox’ 9-5 loss, he found himself in a 7-0 hole after four innings, giving his team a slim chance of completing a series sweep.

The Sox’ rotation had seemingly come together with the return of Lance Lynn from the injured list and the charming, consistent six-inning efforts from 36-year-old veteran Johnny Cueto. But Giolito, who lasted five innings and gave up 11 hits to the Jays including the 14th and 15th homers hit against him this season, has seen his ERA climb from 2.63 to 5.45 over his last five starts. He allowed nine homers and has a 9.47 ERA in those starts.

It was a rough day all-around for the Sox, who lost shortstop Danny Medick with a knee injury and Adam Engel with a sore hamstring.

Andrew Vaughn had three hits, raising his average to .333.

The Sox (33-34) open a four-game series against the Orioles Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.