The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 27, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Do your civic duty: vote

When federal policies fail us, state and other local elected leaders can guide us on a different path. Vote.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Do your civic duty: vote
Lee Ann Meiborg, 65, of Rogers Park, puts on her “I Voted!” sticker after early voting in the June 28 primary at Warren Park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday morning, June 13, 2022.

An early voter puts an “I Voted!” sticker on her clothing after early voting for the June 28 primary.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The school year is over at most high schools and universities. Many adults are still working remotely. There aren’t piles of snow outside and rain isn’t expected in the Chicago area Tuesday.

There is no excuse. None whatsoever. Get out to your nearest polling place if you didn’t cast an early-vote ballot for the primary election. Perform your civic duty. Vote.

If you’re looking for some guidance, check out the WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times crib sheet on 13 key races. Read our Sun-Times election coverage, and check out our voter guide.

Be an informed voter, for the sake of democracy. Ignore the naysayers who say voting doesn’t matter, the system is rigged, or give any other excuse for not exercising a right that too many of us take for granted.

Yes, many American citizens are still shell-shocked from the aftermath of the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the ensuing political fallout continue to sting. The U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last week only contributed to those feelings of despair and cynicism among many.

But local and state elections matter. We see that here in Illinois, for example, where abortion will remain legal due to our reproductive health care laws.

Editorial

Editorial

Whatever issues are important to you, keep them in mind when you vote. When federal policies fail or fall short, state and other local elected leaders can protect our freedoms and guide us on a different path.

Your voice does matter and will help determine who is on the ballot for November’s general election. You help choose how matters will shake out in Congress and in Springfield.

This year’s Illinois primary was moved from the third Tuesday in March to June 28 because of the delayed U.S. 2020 Census data that lawmakers needed to draw new congressional and other legislative districts.

The change makes this primary seem off-season. But it also gave Illinoisans more time to brush up on local and state races and decide which judges they’d like to retain or want on the state Supreme Court.

As our readers know, the Sun-Times is now an affiliate of Chicago Public Media and a partner with WBEZ, and as a nonprofit we can no longer make endorsements in political races.

That doesn’t mean we can’t remind you of the importance of voting.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

In suburban Cook County, 60,142 residents cast an early vote ballot by Sunday, data from the Cook County Clerk showed.

City residents cast 98,512 early-vote ballots as of Sunday, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. That’s a drop-off from the same time in 2018, when the figure was 104,463.

We can do better on Tuesday. Pencil voting into your calendar.

Want to write a letter to the editor or submit an op-ed for the Sun-Times? See ourguidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
As Pride month ends, show drag performers some love
Protect endangered species from overuse of deadly ‘neonic’ pesticides
Supreme Court takes us backwards as a nation by overturning Roe v. Wade
Get buy-in before moving ahead with $120 million new school for Near South Side
Sunscreen and lifejackets — not guns — are only protection needed at a beach
Watching the Jan. 6 hearings is a must to preserve democracy
The Latest
A performer waves at the crowd during the 51st Annual Pride Parade on the North Side on Sunday.
Editorials
As Pride month ends, show drag performers some love
Drag queens, kings and others in the LGBTQ community face daily attacks and harassment. They deserve support year-round.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
4-year-old girl who died from child abuse had suffered severe burns on her feet, police say
There were signs of old injuries as well as new ones on the girl, Cashawnna Love.
By Zack Miller
 
Nick Saban
College Sports
The monster of capitalism has been unleashed in college sports
Name, image and likeness deals are a modern-day gold rush
By Rick Telander
 
Jose Abreu
White Sox
Major League Baseball seeing a real power shortage
Numbers show a big dip in slugging percentage, but there doesn’t seem to be any clear reason why.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Cub outfielder Rafael Ortega celebrates as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday.
Cubs
How trade deadline could change Cubs’ offensive makeup
Cubs hitters Willson Contreras, Rafael Ortega and Nico Hoerner weighed in on the upcoming trade deadline.
By Maddie Lee
 