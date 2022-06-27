4-year-old girl who died from child abuse had suffered severe burns on her feet, police say

A 4-year-old girl who died from child abuse had suffered severe burns on her feet, and there were signs of old injuries as well as new ones, police said Monday.

Cashawnna Love was brought to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition from a home in Chatham around 11 a.m. Friday, according topolice.

She was pronounced dead about 12 hours later, at 11:36 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.An autopsyfound Love died of injuries from child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide.

Officers initially responded to a call of a child with a nosebleed when they met paramedics at Comer, police said. They noted Cashawnna had old and fresh wounds, in addition to “severe” burns on her foot, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Brown said there have been no arrests or charges.

Cashawnna was the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services prior to her death, agency officials said.

