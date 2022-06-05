2 hospitalized after fighting, falling onto train tracks at Englewood CTA station
A 32-year-old man was standing on a train platform in the first block of West 63rd Street when another male spat on him, Chicago police said. The two began fighting and both fell on
Two people were hospitalized after they began fighting at an Englewood CTA station and fell onto the train tracks, officials said.
About 3:20 p.m., a 32-year-old man was standing on a train platform in the first block of West 63rd Street when another male spat on him, Chicago police said.
The pair began fighting and the male punched the 32-year-old in the face, police said. Both males then fell onto the train tracks.
The 32-year-old suffered a burn to his left leg, and injuries to the mouth, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
The male also suffered burns to his body and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.
High risk, low profile? As COVID-19 warning levels increase across more of Illinois, Pritzker’s briefings don’t
1 killed, 16 others — including 6-year-old girl — wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
The Latest
The officer was wounded by gunfire about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street and was in serious condition, police said in a statement.
Ald. David Moore is proud of his success in the 17th Ward and defends his community. He — along with former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and City Clerk Anna Valencia — is running to replace Jesse White as Illinois secretary of state.
As Bon Jovi’s bassist from 1983 to 1994, he was part of the band’s hitmaking heyday.
“I need to put some consistent at-bats together,” Sheets said.
From stand-up to improv, comedy will be everywhere on area stages in the months ahead.