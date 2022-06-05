The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 5, 2022
5 kids, 1 Chicago police officer injured in New City crash

The crash happened in the 4100 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Seven people were injured in a crash June 5, 2022, in Back of the Yard.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Five children and a Chicago police officer were among seven injured in a crash Sunday evening in New City on the South Side.

The crash happened in the 4100 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

Five children were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good to fair condition, police said.

An officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two adults were transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. All three were listed in fair to serious condition.

Police have not released information on the incident.

