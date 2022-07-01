Girl, 17, fatally shot in South Lawndale; police questioning person of interest

A person of interest was taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday afternoon in South Lawndale.

Just after 3 p.m., the teen was near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue when a male on a bicycle approached her and opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the torso and went to St. Anthony Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A person of interest was brought into area headquarters for questioning.