Girl, 17, fatally shot in South Lawndale; police questioning person of interest
The teen was near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue when a male on a bicycle approached her and opened fire, Chicago police said.
A person of interest was taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday afternoon in South Lawndale.
Just after 3 p.m., the teen was near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue when a male on a bicycle approached her and opened fire, Chicago police said.
She was struck in the torso and went to St. Anthony Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
A person of interest was brought into area headquarters for questioning.
