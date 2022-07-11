The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
NFL Sports

Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos ownership group

The new ownership group is led by former Walmart chairman Rob Walton.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos ownership group
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group.

AP

DENVER — Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group.

Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL.

“A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better,” Walton said in a statement. “Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

Rice has strong ties to the Denver community. She received her undergraduate degree and Ph.D. from the University of Denver.

The former provost at Stanford University, Rice served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005-09. She’s also been on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chaired a commission on college basketball.

The new ownership group is led by Walton and includes his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.

Walton, 77, was chairman of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, from 1992-2015, when he retired. He is the eldest son of founder Sam Walton and Helen Walton and has an estimated net worth of nearly $60 billion.

Next Up In NFL
Polling Place: Dome sweet home for Bears? Voters weigh in on a big, bulbous question
Bears’ Pace-era holdovers have plenty to prove
Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas: report
Soldier Field fixes: adding dome, seats, synthetic turf are ‘lipstick on a pig,’ expert says
Adam Amin belongs on Fox’s No. 2 NFL team
Falcons sign ex-Bears NT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal
The Latest
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater artistic director Nicole Clarke-Springer and music director Sam Thousand are helming the company’s “Q After Dark” production for the park district’s “Night Out in the Parks” summer program.
Dance
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater celebrates Quincy Jones in outdoor musical program
The 10-member professional company is teaming with singers and musicians for its largest-scale offering ever as part of Chicago’s Night in the Parks summer series.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Highland Park residents gather Monday in Port Clinton Square for a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting at last week’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting: Community gathers for moment of silence
It was supposed to last two minutes, but the silence stretched for nearly 10. “It was very powerful,” said local business owner Brian Caponi. “I was amazed, and it kind of overtook me.”
By Manny Ramos
 
Cooper Roberts, 8, who remains in serious condition and faced more surgery Monday after being shot at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
What one bullet did to 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, among dozens shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
“He is in a great deal of pain — physically and emotionally — especially as the family had to share with him the devastating news that he is paralyzed from the waist down,” his family said.
By Zack Miller
 
Actors perform ‘The Billboard,’ written by Chicago journalist Natalie Y. Moore, at the 16th Street Theater.
Theater
After Roe v. Wade overturned, play set in Englewood takes on ‘a different urgency’
“This is a great place to use as a diving board. No matter where you stand on abortion, there’s something in this play for you,” director TaRon Patton said.
By Mary Norkol
 
British composer Monty Norman is shown in this 2001 file photo. Norman, who wrote the theme tune for the James Bond films, has died.
Movies and TV
Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme song, dies at 94
The theme — twangy, propulsive, menacing — has been used in all 25 Bond thrillers.
By Associated Press
 