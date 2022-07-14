The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Woman dies after struck by Metra train in Evanston

The woman was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Metra.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

A woman died after she was struck by a Metra train Thursday in Evanston, according to Metra police.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the area of Green Bay Road and Livingston Street, Evanston police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m., the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said. Her name and age has not been released.

Metra police said train service in the area was shutdown for about two hours.

