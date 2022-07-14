Woman dies after struck by Metra train in Evanston

A woman died after she was struck by a Metra train Thursday in Evanston, according to Metra police.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the area of Green Bay Road and Livingston Street, Evanston police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m., the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said. Her name and age has not been released.
Metra police said train service in the area was shutdown for about two hours.
