The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Woman who lost a tooth when Chicago police officer allegedly hit her with a cellphone calls his resignation ‘cowardly’

Miracle Boyd was among the protesters July 17, 2020, near the Columbus statue in Grant Park.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Woman who lost a tooth when Chicago police officer allegedly hit her with a cellphone calls his resignation ‘cowardly’
Activist Miracle Boyd, who lost a tooth when former Chicago Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich allegedly hit her in the face with a cell phone during a protest in July 2020, speaks during a news conference outside the Thompson Center on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Activist Miracle Boyd talked Friday about the resignation of Chicago Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich, who allegedly hit her in the face with a cellphone during a protest in July 2020.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The young woman who lost a tooth when a Chicago police officer allegedly shoved her cellphone into her face two years ago has branded the officer “cowardly” for resigning months before an independent investigation into the incident was made public.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found Nicholas Jovanovich had used excessive force on July 17, 2020.

“Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me,” Miracle Boyd said to reporters outside the Thompson Center on Friday.

“Two years to conclude a report and make amends, but instead [Jovanovich] cowardly leaves the force.”

Jovanovich resigned effective in April this year.

COPA, which investigates officers’ use of force, released a report on the incident Wednesday. The report found that Jovanovich used excessive and unnecessary force against Boyd when — as captured by cellphone video — he struck Boyd in the face as protesters tried to take down the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park.

Boyd, 20, said she lost a tooth, and the confrontation sparked widespread outcry.

COPA noted that Jovanovich and his partner blocked Boyd’s path as she used her phone to record officers who were clashing with protesters. Jovanovich extended his left arm and knocked Boyd’s phone from her hand, “causing the phone to hit her face and knock out one of her front teeth,” COPA said in its report.

Related

Jovanovich was also accused of filing a false police report by claiming Boyd was swinging an “unknown object” when she approached officers. He stated that he believed she “was going to batter the arresting officers or attempt to defeat the arrest.”

The incident was captured on video by a third party across the street and shows Boyd backing up as Jovanovich approaches her. When shown the video by COPA investigators, Jovanovich pointed out that the footage was taken from a distance and captured a different perspective than he had at the time. Jovanovich denied making any contact with Boyd’s face.

Jovanovich could not be reached for comment Friday.

Boyd said she found out Wednesday that Jovanovich had resigned. She said she had tried unsuccessfully to reach Jovanovich to urge him to take part in a “restorative justice circle.”

Boyd, who is an organizer with the activist group GoodKidsMadCity, is part of a federal lawsuit filed against Jovanovich, other officers involved in the July 20 protest and the city of Chicago.

Next Up In News
Brother and sister charged with fatally shooting woman during carjacking in Oak Park
Hasbro, NYT create Wordle board game
Mayoral ally picked for CPS board, pushing out member who opposes city’s plan for new Chinatown school
‘I don’t know how to be free.’ Two men released after serving 35 years for a fatal arson they say they didn’t commit
On Highland Park’s day of horror, a small act of kindness for a little dog hurt in the chaos
Cooper Roberts, 8, Highland Park parade shooting victim, ‘continues to fight as hard as he can’
The Latest
Cubs catcher prospect Miguel Amaya has been relegated to designated hitter duties in the minors as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Cubs
Cubs evaluating potential successors to Willson Contreras at catcher
Prospects Miguel Amaya and Moises Ballesteros could be the future behind the plate.
By Mark Gonzales
 
merlin_101778559.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago cops explain why they’re making fewer arrests, a priest kicked out over assault accusations returns, family gives update on Cooper Roberts and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Brother and sister charged with fatally shooting woman during carjacking in Oak Park
Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe was a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High school, and was an activist in the community. She was a member of the Revolutionary Oak Park Youth Action League, a student-led group.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Family and friends of John Galvan and Arthur Almendarez wait outside Cook County Jail for their release Thursday evening.
La Voz Chicago
Dejan en libertad a dos hombres que fueron encarcelados injustamente por 35 años
Fueron condenados por un incendio que mató dos hermanos en septiembre de 1986.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
The old Marshall Field Co. Building, located at 24 E. Washington St.
La Voz Chicago
Ferrero, fabricante de dulces, abrirá un ‘centro de innovación’ en el antiguo edificio Marshall Field
La ubicación, en la que se espera que trabajen unas 170 personas, se inaugurará en la primavera de 2023 y albergará laboratorios de investigación y desarrollo para nuevos productos de repostería y alimentos empaquetados.
By Stefano Esposito
 