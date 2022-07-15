The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022

Brothers released from prison 25 years after they say they were framed by disgraced Chicago detective

“Free at last,” their mother said repeatedly through tears.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Brothers released from prison 25 years after they say they were framed by disgraced Chicago detective
Brothers Juan and Rosendo Hernandez walk out of the Dixon Correctional Center on Friday after spending 25 years in prison for a crime they say they didn’t commit as family members rush toward them.

Brothers Juan and Rosendo Hernandez walk out of the Dixon Correctional Center on Friday after spending 25 years in prison for a crime they say they didn’t commit as family members rush toward them. A Cook County judge overturned their convictions in a 1997 murder a day earlier.

Provided by Josh Tepfer

Brothers Juan and Rosendo Hernandez walked out of the doors of the Dixon Correctional Center shortly after noon Friday as free men after spending 25 years of their life locked up for a crime they say they didn’t commit.

In a video released by their attorneys, family members cheered and ran toward the brothers as they were released.

“Free at last,” their mother said repeatedly through tears.

A day earlier, Cook County Judge Joanne Rosado overturned both brothers’ murder convictions in a 1997 shooting, and prosecutors said they would not pursue their case further.

Juan Hernandez (left) embraces his son, Donnovan, for the first time in 25 years.

Juan Hernandez (left) embraces his son, Donnovan, for the first time in 25 years.

Provided by Josh Tepfer

The brothers maintain they were framed by disgraced former Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara in an act of revenge at the behest of another former Chicago cop — Officer Joseph Miedzianowski — who federal prosecutors have called the “most corrupt” police officer ever prosecuted at the downtown federal courthouse.

At a hearing last month, a witness testified that Guevara was going to help Miedzianowski — a former gang unit detective — get Juan Hernandez for stealing marijuana from a dealer who worked for Miedzianowski.

Miedzianowski is serving a life sentence for running a drug trafficking and protection racket during the 1990s.

In a statement after the hearing, prosecutors noted the numerous allegations of misconduct againstGuevara.

Related

Rosendo Hernandez hugs his mother Friday outside the Dixon Correctional Center after a judge overturned his conviction in a 1997 murder a day earlier.

Rosendo Hernandez hugs his mother Friday outside the Dixon Correctional Center after a judge overturned his conviction in a 1997 murder a day earlier.

Provided by Josh Tepfer

“Based on our review of this case, which included allegations of misconduct involving Detective Guevara, we agree with the Judge’s decision and noted on the record that we will not pursue a new trial,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

The two men will now seek a certificate of innocence in their cases, their attorneys said, so they can be fully exonerated.

More than 20 people convicted in cases tied to Guevara have been exonerated, according to the Exoneration Project. Guevara has been repeatedly accused of engaging in misconduct, including fabricating evidence and police reports, and coercing witnesses to make identifications, sometimes using violence, according to court records.

Next Up In News
Urgent care center opens at Ogden Commons in North Lawndale
‘Relentless’ roller coaster: COVID-19 subvariants put Chicago area back at high risk level — yet again
On Highland Park’s day of horror, a small act of kindness for a little dog hurt in the chaos
Illinois House leaders will have to find a way to work together
48th Ward Ald. Harry Osterman announces he will not seek reelection
Mayoral ally picked for CPS board, pushing out member who opposes city’s plan for new Chinatown school
The Latest
President Joe Biden.
Columnists
Joe Biden showing his age, and that’s not a bad thing
Sneed: Pundits won’t let go of obsession with the president’s 79 years, while TV commercials pummel us with ads about aging,
By Michael Sneed
 
Dr. Erika Ferguson at One Lawndale Express Care.
Lawndale
Urgent care center opens at Ogden Commons in North Lawndale
The express clinic is the latest in a series of Sinai Chicago outpatient facilities aimed at improving access to health care on the West Side.
By Michael Loria
 
Respiratory therapist Jean Joseph draws blood from a COVID-19 patient at Roseland Community Hospital in January. COVID hospitalizations are as high as they’ve been across Illinois since February.
Coronavirus
‘Relentless’ roller coaster: COVID-19 subvariants put Chicago area back at high risk level — yet again
With transmission considered medium or high in 94 Illinois counties, residents are being urged to mask up when gathering indoors in 92% of the state.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
The Nextdoor.com post Megan O’Meara made to try to find the owner of Lola, an injured dog that ran from the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.
Highland Park parade shooting
On Highland Park’s day of horror, a small act of kindness for a little dog hurt in the chaos
As people fled the Fourth of July parade shooting, a tiny terrier named Lola was running down a street, bleeding, after a family member was grazed by a bullet. Lucky for Lola, Katie Gillman saw her.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, center left, R-Western Springs, speaks with Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, after the close of session on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield in June 2021.
Columnists
Illinois House leaders will have to find a way to work together
In an interview last week, House Speaker Chris Welch called House Republican Leader Jim Durkin a “failed leader.” A Durkin spokeswoman, in turn, called Welch “unhinged.”
By Rich Miller
 