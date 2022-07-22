The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Sports Media Sports

Vince McMahon steps down as head of WWE

McMahon’s retirement comes amid reports he paid upwards of $12 million to four women in a 16-year span to quiet allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Vince McMahon steps down as head of WWE
Vince McMahon announced his retirement as Chairman &amp; CEO of WWE.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement as Chairman & CEO of WWE.

Jessica Hill/AP file photo

Vince McMahon announced his retirement as Chairman & CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment on Friday. The 76-year-old ran the WWE for 40 years, succeeding his father in 1982.

“I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment,” McMahon said in a statement. “I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.”

McMahon’s retirement comes amid reports he paid upwards of $12 million to four women in a 16-year span to quiet allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. McMahon had stepped down from his role as chairman and CEO on June 17 after the Wall Street Journal reported the company was investigating a secret $3 million settlement to pay to an employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

The WWE also announced that Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, will resume his position as EVP, Talent Relations. The role was previously held by John Laurinaitis, who stepped down after he was also accused of misconduct.

Stephanie McMahon and WWE president Nick Khan have served as co-CEOs since the elder McMahon’s leave. As CEO, he increased the WWE’s exposure nationally and globally as well as participated in the entertainment provided.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always,” McMahon said. “I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives — in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports
Dwight Smith, outfielder on Cubs’ 1989 division winner, dies at 58
Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame and Chiefs linebacker, dies at 76
Still no deal between Bears and rookie Jaquan Brisker
White Sox, Phillies minor-leaguers receive suspensions for positive drug tests
Jason Benetti in talks with Fox to become No. 2 college football announcer
Bo Jackson helped pay for Uvalde funerals
The Latest
AP8910060279.jpg
Cubs
Dwight Smith, outfielder on Cubs’ 1989 division winner, dies at 58
Smith finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that season behind Cubs center fielder Jerome Walton.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Jim Lynch, the hard-hitting linebacker who helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV following a standout career at Notre Dame, has died. He was 76.
College Sports
Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame and Chiefs linebacker, dies at 76
Lynch helped the Chiefs beat the Vikings in Super Bowl IV following a standout career at Notre Dame.
By Associated Press
 
In this 2020 file photo, a commuter boards the CTA’s southbound No. 49 bus on Western Avenue at Belden Avenue on the North Side.
City Hall
Ald. La Spata proposes using CTA bus cameras to ticket drivers that block bus lanes, stops
Nearly 20 years after a similar CTA experiment with surveillance cameras failed, Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) wants to try it again.
By Fran Spielman
 
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.
Crime
1 dead, 1 injured in accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Fire crews were called to the 2300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a report of a one-car rollover accident.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker speaks at a podium during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Bears
Still no deal between Bears and rookie Jaquan Brisker
As the NFL’s final offseason business day came to a close Friday, the months-long contract standoff between the Bears and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker appeared headed for a holdout.
By Patrick Finley
 