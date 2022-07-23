The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Every time my husband is confronted about his cheating, he denies it

Text messages prove he’s been unfaithful to his wife of 23 years.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Every time my husband is confronted about his cheating, he denies it
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 23 years. About a year ago, our 22-year-old daughter became suspicious that her dad might be having an affair. She found out it was true through his text messages.

When we sat down as a family and discussed it, at first he denied it. He got upset to the point that he told our daughter to leave the house, which she did for two weeks. We asked her to come back after my husband and I talked to work things out and I took him to confession. We later all went away for a vacation together.

Some time has passed, and I looked at his phone and saw he’s been at it again, this time with a 30-year-old woman who lives here, and another one in another state. When I told him I knew, he denied it. Recently, I’ve been going to counseling. I need advice. — SUSPICIOUS IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: By now it should be apparent that your husband cannot or will not stop womanizing and lying to you. I’m glad you are seeing a licensed therapist, because you need to decide rationally whether the situation you’re living with is one you are willing to tolerate. You should also schedule an appointment with your doctor to be tested for STDs, and one with an attorney to find out what your rights are as a wife of 23 years in New Jersey. After that, you will have a clearer idea of what to do.

DEAR ABBY: I met this guy online three months ago. He’s the greatest guy I have ever met. He respects me in ways no other man has respected me, and I appreciate that about him so much. I feel like I may be in love with him, but I don’t know if that’s the case or if it’s because I’m alone and vulnerable and want someone to love me back. I was never close with my biological father or my adoptive father, so some of this may be “daddy issues.” Should I tell him how I feel about him, or is it way too soon? — TAKEN BY HIM IN MICHIGAN

DEAR TAKEN: It would be more prudent to wait until you are sure about your feelings for this guy before declaring your love. Slow down. Let the relationship evolve until you are sure about your motivations. If you do, he may beat you to the punch.

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem. I’m 8 and I want a dog, but my parents won’t let me have one. The last time we had a dog, I left the door open and it got run over. I feel really sad and bad about it, but I want another dog. Even though it was an accident, my parents don’t trust me. How can I show them I’m responsible enough and I won’t forget to close the door again? — REALLY WANTS A DOG IN SACRAMENTO

DEAR REALLY WANTS: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. Because you didn’t mention how long ago your dog was lost, I will assume it is fairly recent. You might be able to regain your parents’ trust if you begin accepting responsibilities at home. Do they want you to make your bed, keep your room neat, help in the kitchen or the yard? Shouldering these kinds of responsibilities can show parents you are ready for more ... like caring for a pet, for instance. I wish you luck.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I still don’t get why close friend ditched me six years ago
Dear Abby: Should I tell friend that her daughter isn’t nice to mine?
Dear Abby: I should tell husband’s friend about my crush on him, right?
Dear Abby: Husband’s standoff with our daughter is stressing me out
Dear Abby: It’s lonely caring for my terminally ill husband 24/7
Dear Abby: Our disrespectful son, wife ignore our texts, blow off our dinners and exclude us from events
The Latest
Patrick Wisdom
Sports
Give. Me. A. Break. with this week’s baseball quiz
Anyone who can do basic math knows we’re already past ‘first half’ of season, but here’s some before-the-break questions
By Bill Chuck
 
Monarch butterflies. If you’re seeing fewer of them, you’re hardly alone. Weather has caused their numbers t dwindle around Chicago this year. But habitat loss and other factors have led their numbers to plummet long-term, and scientists agree the species faces an uncertain future.
Environment
Monarchs, a rarer sight around Chicago, now ‘endangered’
“I would have normally raised 100 by this point, and right now I have about 10,” says Joe LeCroy, who transformed his Lombard yard into a wildlife haven of native plants.
By Katie Drews
 
This Planned Parenthood clinic in downstate Fairview Heights, Ill., has seen out-of-state demand for abortions rise in the month since the Supreme Court reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationally. Waits there have risen from three to four days previously to now as long as three weeks, said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, from Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. It’s one of two clinics that perform abortions in that part of the state.
Abortion
Illinois abortion providers see demand, wait times rise a month after Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade
That’s as surrounding states restrict abortion rights “So we have waves of people then trying to find out: Where can I go?” says Melissa Grant of Carafem, whose Skokie clinic has seen in-person visits rise by 130% over 2021.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Even more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer cars were on the road, as in this scene last August on the Eisenhower Expressway.
The Watchdogs
Car insurers’ pandemic windfalls prompt a response in Springfield, with consumer-minded reforms planned
State Sen. Jacqueline Collins, D-Chicago, wants Illinois to regulate car insurance rates and require other consumer protections. The state insurance department wants more information for the public.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after his team’s 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October.
Bears
Ranking the 10 most important Bears of 2022
The slog is starting. After rookies report to Halas Hall on Saturday and veterans on Tuesday, the Bears will begin training camp for a season that seems destined to leave them near the bottom of the standings and the top of the draft order.
By Patrick Finley
 