The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Thompson Center, luckily, shows up in Google’s search for office space

The sale bodes well for the Thompson Center, but also for a downtown that’s still staggering from the pandemic and needs all the help, energy — and new office workers — it can get.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Thompson Center, luckily, shows up in Google’s search for office space
An Illinois Department of Central Management Services spokesperson confirmed Saturday that two potential buyers have submitted their plans to acquire the Helmut Jahn-designed Thompson Center.

Tech giant Google picks the Thompson Center as its new Chicago home.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

We’re encouraged that the architecturally-daring James R. Thompson Center — seemingly consigned to the scrap heap just a few years ago — is now set to become the downtown home for tech giant Google.

In a deal announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a Wednesday morning news conference outside the Thompson Center, Google will buy the building from the state for $105 million, then move in 2,000 workers once rehab and restoration, not yet started, are complete.

“Google is one of Chicago’s most important companies,” Pritzker said. “You are an integral part of our community and you have invested in your future while investing in ours.”

It’s a win for both sides, and for our city.

Editorials bug

Editorials

‘More than just a building’

The arrangement supersedes last year’s plan to sell the building to developer Michael Reschke, whose company, Prime Group, would have redeveloped and owned the Thompson Center, while the state would retain some offices there.

Under Google ownership, Reschke will stay on as the project’s developer. But he doesn’t leave empty-handed.

As part of the plan, the state will buy the former BMO Harris Building, 115 S. LaSalle St., from Prime Group for $75 million and relocate some state offices there. Pritzker said the state would consolidate space it currently leases downtown, a move that the governor said would save taxpayers $1 billion — over 30 years.

Google, meanwhile, has a good track record when it comes to old buildings. The company paid $1.9 billion in 2010 for the 3 million square foot former Port Authority building in New York. The company is the building’s largest tenant and has helped bring other tech companies to the area.

“The way we see it, the Thompson Center is more than just a building,” Karen Sauder, head of Google’s Chicago operations, said at the announcement.

“Establishing a presence here in the Loop allows us to get in on the ground floor of revitalizing and breathing new life into the very heart of this city,” she said.

This bodes well for the Thompson Center, but also for a Chicago downtown that’s still staggering from the pandemic and needs all the help, energy — and new office workers — it can get.

Want to write a letter to the editor or submit an op-ed for the Sun-Times?See our guidelines

Next Up In Editorial
Rescue our beloved and endangered monarch butterflies
Mayor should put a lid on billion-dollar Soldier Field dome plans
To fight the scourge of crime and violence, we’ve got to know what works
Erasing the legacy of redlining will take action by Congress, state legislature
Are the endangered Century and Consumer buildings headed toward landmark status?
When schools don’t have librarians, it’s cause for alarm
The Latest
Natia Barnett, program expansion manager at Nourishing Hope, organizes boxes of groceries during a recent food distribution event outside G &amp; A Senior Residence of Eastgate Village in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Chicago
Chicago food pantries are serving more people but seeing fewer volunteers
As inflation sends prices higher, food pantries across Chicago worry the increased demand will tax their shrinking pool of helpers.
By Elvia Malagón
 
CPS bus service will be curtailed next year.
Education
Bus service no longer guaranteed for CPS magnet, selective enrollment students
The Chicago Board of Education approved a policy Wednesday that prioritizes transportation for students with disabilities and homeless students. In other action, the board stopped short of requiring masks in schools this fall and approved a contract to keep cops in some buildings.
By Sarah Karp
 
AP22208048054352.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces understand a WNBA title likely will go through the reigning champion Sky
Does Las Vegas have the depth to compete with James Wade’s team in a series?
By Annie Costabile
 
CPS_072822_2.jpg
Environment
CPS board rejects move to fire teachers for encouraging students’ environmental activism
Two George Washington High School teachers who led protests against General Iron’s move to the Southeast Side will get warnings from the district instead.
By Brett Chase
 
PT_FunHome_pre_3_Alisons_by_casket_credit_Amy_Nelson.jpg
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 28-Aug. 3
Lollapalooza, ‘Fun Home’ and the Newberry Book Fair are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 