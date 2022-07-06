Disappearing at Mazonia on annual escape, rewarded with largemouth bass on topwater; plus Stray Cast

BRACEVILLE, Ill. — A diving red-winged blackbird let me know what he thought of my stomping a path through phragmites to reach the edge of an unknown little lake at Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area.

God, I love disappearing around the 200-plus lakes at Mazonia, something most readers know by now.

My chance came Sunday evening.

Even better, I was the only person in the area of the North Unit I decided to wander. It was so overgrown on my half-hour trek in that I suspect it had been weeks since anyone had walked there. I took my time, trying not to overheat in the rubber boots I wore to deter the notorious ticks at Mazonia.

Distant pops of Fourth of July festivities drifted by.

With much anticipation, I began throwing a natural-colored frog imitation into shaded areas for a half-hour. Nothing. At my destination lake, I switched to targeting bluegills with a wax worm on a white Instinctrix tail (panfishpro.com) and jig. On my second cast, I landed a good crappie. Then five largemouth bass in the next 15 minutes. No bluegills, but I didn’t complain.

I switched to a 2-inch silver Skitter Pop with a white bottom and went 2-for-8 in the next 15 minutes on largemouth.

Smartly, I downsized to a smaller white frog from the big natural one I first threw and went 2-for-8 in 15 minutes. As I untangled the last largemouth from a mass of weeds, a beaver swam up. (I so hoped it would be an otter.) It finally realized I was not normal, slapped its tail and disappeared. Here’s to a disappearing friend.

A just-landed largemouth bass, weighed down with lots of weeds, was caught on a frog imitation at Mazonia North State Fish and Wildlife Area. Dale Bowman

I went 1-for-3 in the next 15 minutes before a bird’s nest of braided line convinced me to take a break. The bird’s nest came when I overexcitedly set the hook on a big blowup and missed.

I found a spot shaded by phragmites to chill as the sun dropped, then savored the isolation while I ate my dinner of ham and muenster on a ciabatta roll (holds up better in my backpack) with a low-sodium V8. When I unwound, I undid the bird’s nest.

While I relaxed, the bright idea came of exploring the possibility of volunteering to open access points in the phragmites. I need lots of volunteer hours to maintain my Master Gardener/Master Naturalist status. I hope I can.

In the next 15 minutes, I went 1-for-1 on the Skitter Pop.

For the final 15 minutes, I switched back to the small white frog in hopes of a big largemouth to punctuate the evening. I caught the big one of the day (15 inches), but not the 4- or 5-pounder I was hoping for. Good enough.

It was time.

Driving out, I passed four kayakers sitting at a launch, talking and watching the sun sink. Mazonia is a top spot — the best in my opinion — for kayak-fishing around Chicago.

Mazonia is located a few miles southwest of Braidwood.

Sunset spotted over Goose Lake on the way out of Mazonia North State Fish and Wildlife Area. Dale Bowman

Wild things

It’s a good part of summer: Monarch butterflies, fireflies, cicadas, fox kits (if you’re lucky), hummingbirds, blooming milkweed, fawns and the antics of young squirrels and rabbits.

