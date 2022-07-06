The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
News

Teen shot to death in Douglas Park

The teen was driving in the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen was shot to death July 6, 2022, in Douglas Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in Douglas Park on the West Side.

About 1 p.m., the teen was driving in the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced, police said.

There was no one in custody.

