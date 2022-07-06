Teen shot to death in Douglas Park

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in Douglas Park on the West Side.
About 1 p.m., the teen was driving in the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced, police said.
There was no one in custody.
