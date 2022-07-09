The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Unprompted, friend runs a search, sends me dirt on the man I’m dating

Woman already knew about her boyfriend’s rocky past and felt the tipoffs crossed the line.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Unprompted, friend runs a search, sends me dirt on the man I’m dating
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: Even though I have lived in a different state for many years, I’ve remained in touch with a female friend I’ll call “Tina” from high school, mostly via text messaging. For the last 12 years, I have been in a relationship with a man who has been very good to me. We are not married and we don’t live together.

When I first met him, he told me that many years ago, when he was very young, he had been involved in several barroom brawls and had been arrested more than once. He recognized that his abuse of alcohol was at the root of his problem and decided to quit drinking. Over the years he has worked hard to turn his life around, and he hasn’t been in any sort of trouble since.

I believe everyone deserves a second chance. However, I told him that if he decided to resume drinking and/or got arrested for any reason, I would have nothing further to do with him. He hasn’t. I didn’t share that information with Tina because it really isn’t any of her business.

Unbeknownst to me, Tina decided to conduct a background search on my boyfriend. One day, out of the blue, she sent me his “mugshot” and other details from 40 years ago, asking me if that was him. I can’t believe she did that, and I feel like it was crossing the line. I can’t comprehend what she hoped to accomplish. How would you advise me to handle this situation? — SIMPLY STUNNED IN FLORIDA

DEAR STUNNED: I would advise you to lose your “friend” and keep the man with whom you have the relationship. Tina was a furlong out of bounds to send you the information without first discussing it with you. She may have done it in an attempt to “warn” you, or perhaps because she’s jealous. Whatever the reason, she owes you an apology — if you are still speaking to her, that is.

DEAR ABBY: My best friend often asks me to do errands for her, such as stop someplace and pick something up for her. It is usually close to where I live or work or on my way home. I don’t always like doing it. In fact, I resent it.

An occasional favor is fine, but this happens way too often. How do I tell her “no” when it is somewhere I have to drive right by? Once I told her I didn’t think I’d have time (the truth at that moment), and she said I could do it later, when I had the time! She walks with a cane, but this started before she had mobility issues. How can I say no? — IMPOSED UPON IN TEXAS

DEAR IMPOSED UPON: Because you now resent your “best friend’s” requests to run her errands, you will have to be honest with her. Explain that you didn’t mind doing it once in a while in the beginning, but this is happening so often it is getting to you. Then “suggest” that many markets and cleaners deliver or that she use a delivery service.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should we press charges against dogs’ kidnapper?
Dear Abby: I overheard co-worker gossiping about size of my belly
Dear Abby: Other man intrigues woman who feels ignored by husband
Dear Abby: Why is mom paying bail for well-off man after his drug arrest?
Dear Abby: My boyfriend of 15 years lists status as ‘single’
Dear Abby: Wife’s colon cancer death devastated me, and now second wife has it
The Latest
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Bulls rookie Dalen Terry might be perfect push Patrick Williams needs
Terry made his Summer League debut for the Bulls on Friday, and did so with some mixed results. The No. 18 overall pick, however, might see his real impact felt when it comes to pushing Williams for playing time.
By Joe Cowley
 
Bears rookie Teven Jenkins battles Vikings defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (98) in the second quarter of the Bears’ 19-7 loss to the Vikings o Dec. 20 at Soldier Field. Jenkins started and played all 73 snaps at left tackle in that game.
Sports Saturday
Bears’ Pace-era holdovers have plenty to prove
Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins — the Bears’ top draft pick in 2021 — was a foundation piece under previous general manager Ryan Pace. But he’s already on shaky ground entering the first training camp under Ryan Poles after being demoted in OTAs.
By Mark Potash
 
Robert E. Crimo III after he was arrested in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade killings.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade mass murder suspect Robert E. Crimo III through people who knew him, police reports
He grew up in a home where his parents regularly called the police on each other, and his mother left him unattended in a car on a hot August day before he was 2.
By Frank Main and Elvia Malagón
 
Zoe Pawelczak, who with her father escaped unharmed by the Highland Park Fourth of July parade gunman’s bullets, is having trouble sleeping, doesn’t want to eat and suddenly will feel her body start to shake.
Highland Park parade shooting
Unharmed by Highland Park gunman’s bullets but unable to sleep or eat and feeling survivor’s guilt
Zoe Pawelczak, 28, is grateful she and her father weren’t hurt but struggling with the randomness. “It doesn’t feel fair that I’m here, and someone I saw a few arm lengths away from me is not here.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson allowed one unearned run in 5 2⁄3 innings against the Dodgers on Friday.
Cubs
Cubs squander strong start by Keegan Thompson, lose to Dodgers in 10 innings
Thompson didn’t allow an earned run in 5 2⁄3 innings. Closer David Robertson couldn’t hold a one-run lead.
By Maddie Lee
 