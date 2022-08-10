The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football preview: No. 10 Kankakee

Steven Young took Kankakee’s loss to Fenwick in last season’s Class 5A state title game hard.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE High school football preview: No. 10 Kankakee
Kankakee’s Tony Phillips catches a pass during practice.

Kankakee’s Tony Phillips catches a pass during practice.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Steven Young took Kankakee’s loss to Fenwick in last season’s Class 5A state title game hard.

“I cried,” Young said. “For hours after that game just sitting in the hotel room. I didn’t think we played like we should.”

Young, a senior defensive lineman, believes the Kays took the Friars lightly.

“[Fenwick] didn’t beat Morgan Park as easily as we did so we thought we were better than them,” Young. “We weren’t locked in. We came in with a cocky mindset and they showed us we weren’t who we thought we were.”

Derek Hart, Kankakee’s young coach, has changed the team’s culture and expectations. And he’s done it quickly. The Kays open the season at No. 10 in the preseason Super 25 rankings.

“I moved here in 2019 from Connecticut and heard the team was not good. The culture, the coaching, everything,” Young said. “It’s all turned around. People show up on time, we have team dinners. All that kind of stuff.”

Kankakee’s Steven Young tosses a ball back to a teammate during practice.

Kankakee’s Steven Young tosses a ball back to a teammate during practice.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The Kays were 9-2 in 2019, Hart’s first season. They were 4-2 in spring 2021 and 13-1 last season. Kankakee was an afterthought in football before he arrived.

“Each year we’ve taken a step forward as a culture,” Hart said. “My coaching staff has been tremendous. We’ve had continuity there. And the kids bought in. Obviously, you have to have the kids.”

Hart is trying to improve Kankakee’s youth football programs, but this is a turnaround built on the high school team.

The changes are attracting players. Tony Phillips, a dynamic junior running back, has transferred in from Bishop McNamara.

Senior Jyaire Hill (6-1, 170 pounds) is the Kays’ star. The defensive back is one of the state’s best athletes. He has 25 scholarship offers, including Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Kankakee has five starters returning on offense and seven on defense. Junior Larenz Walters takes over at quarterback. Walters is a talented athlete and played some in mop-up time last season. Hart believes he’s ready to step up. Walters has a pair of experienced receivers to target in senior Karson King and junior Quan McElroy.

With 12 starters back, the addition of Phillips and the return of Hill, Kankakee seems primed to make another run at the Class 5A state title. Hart isn’t shy about stating that as the goal for the season.

It’s interesting that Young believes Kankakee’s mindset wasn’t right for the final because the mental side of things may be a challenge during the regular season this year.The Kays have tough games to open the season against Nazareth and downstate Washington, but the rest of the schedule is weak until Week 9 at Crete-Monee.

“We didn’t play Rich last year and that’s a team that can compete with us,” Hart said. “But it is going to have to be a mission for the coaches throughout the middle of the season to keep the kids involved and make sure we’re getting better.”

The bitter taste from last season’s state championship game should help the team hold focus. There’s also the allure of being the first group from Kankakee to ever win a football state championship.

“It would be incredible to do something that has never happened before,” Hart said. “It would change things for the next 10 years or longer. It would change what everyone believed was possible around here.”

Kankakee’s schedule

Aug. 26 at Nazareth
Sept. 2 vs. Washington
Sep. 9 at Thornridge
Sep. 16 vs. Peoria Manual
Sep. 23 vs. Thornwood
Sep. 30 vs. Rich
Oct. 8 at Bloom
Oct. 14 vs. Thornton
Oct. 21 at Crete-Monee

In This Stream
Previewing the 2022 high school football season
High school football preview: The top 10 defensive players
Morgan Park has its helmets — and state playoff dreams — as football practice begins
View all 2 Stories
Next Up In High School Sports
High school football preview: The top 10 defensive players
Glenbard South’s Cam Williams commits to Notre Dame, St. Rita’s Pat Farrell picks Illinois
Morgan Park has its helmets — and state playoff dreams — as football practice begins
St. Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki, Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper commit to Miami (Ohio)
Simeon’s Malik Elzy, Kenwood’s Kahlil Tate make college decisions
‘Where are our helmets?’ Football practice starts in a week, and Morgan Park has just one helmet
The Latest
Kankakee practices kicking extra points.
High School Football
Previewing the 2022 high school football season
The Sun-Times is counting down the top 10 teams in the preseason Super 25 and selecting the 10 best players at key positions.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Assistant Principal Rickey Harris is set to become the principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School, making him the school’s first new principal since 1995 and only the fourth principal in its 47-year history.
Education
Whitney Young H.S. selects new principal, only its 4th in 47 years, to replace retiring Joyce Kenner
Assistant Principal Rickey Harris takes over the prestigious Near West Side school. Harris has served two stints at Whitney Young, his first from 2006 to 2010 as the school’s dean of students before returning in 2020.
By Nader Issa
 
Robert Boik was fired Tuesday as the Chicago Police Department’s executive director of the Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform.
Editorials
Firing of city’s police reform chief is step in the wrong direction
The police department already has been criticized for boasting about minor progress rather than staying on track to meet deadlines.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Antonia Rueda prepares a snowball outside Neveria La Poblanita in Marquette Park. The 60-year-old grandmother began selling the summer treat as a way to get her four grandkids involved in the family business.
Chicago
Selling icy desserts offers life lessons to some, life raft to others
The bottom line for some local street vendors is to keep money coming in. “This is my way of staying above water,” one seller said.
By Michael Loria
 
merlin_105273179.jpg
News
67-year-old man found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: Autopsy
Vincente Antunez was found dead at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 