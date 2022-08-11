The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Dylan Cease extends record streak to 14 games, but White Sox lose series to Royals

Dylan Cease completed his 14th straight start with one or no earned runs allowed Thursday.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Dylan Cease extends record streak to 14 games, but White Sox lose series to Royals
Dylan Cease pitched six innings of one-run ball Thursday.

Dylan Cease throws throws during the first inning in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP)

AP Photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dylan Cease completed his 14th straight start with one or no earned runs allowed Thursday, extending his major league record since the earned run became an official statistic in 1913.

Remarkably, Cease exited the White Sox’ 5-3 loss after six innings trailing the Royals 1-0. The Sox had numerous big chances against Zack Grienke to score but failed.

To wit, here is how the Sox, who lost three of four games to the Royals and fell back to .500, failed to score with runners in scoring position:

Runners on first and second with no outs in the second.

Bases loaded, no outs in the third.

First and third, no outs in sixth.

The Sox also loaded the bases in the eighth inning with two outs after getting within 4-2 on Yasmani Grandal’s home run against Jose Cuas, but Luis Robert lined out to left field.

In the third, Andrew Vaughn singled to right with Seby Zavala on second and Robert on first, but Zavala didn’t read the blooper as it fell near the foul line and had to hold at third base. Greinke then struck out Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu on pitches out of the strike zone and Yasmani Grandal grounded out.

It was the third time this season the Sox had the bases loaded with no out and didn’t score.

They out-hit the Royals 14-8 but 12 of the hits were singles, and they were 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Cease, meanwhile, lowered his ERA two decimal points to 1.96. He gave up three hits including a homer to Vinnie Pasquantino in the second and two walks. He struck out eight batters, seven of them in his final four innings. He threw 94 pitches.

Kelly leaves game with lightheadedness

Right-hander Joe Kelly relieved Cease to start the seventh and walked off the field with training staff after facing three batters and throwing 16 pitches.

Before being relieved by Jose Ruiz, Kelly gave up a walk and bloop single and recorded one out and was charged with two of the Royals’ three runs in the inning. Nicky Lopez singled home two runs against Ruiz to give the Royals a 4-0 lead.

Kelly’s streaks of 12 straight scoreless appearances and 12 straight batters retired were halted.

Grandal homers, finally

Grandal’s homer was his first since May 16, a two-run shot against Jose Cuas. It was the third hit and fifth in two games Grandal, raising his average to .205. Vaughn homered leading off the ninth to cut the deficit to 5-3 but Scott Barlow retired Eloy Jimenez, Jose Abreu and Grandal in order to end the game.

Anderson has surgery

Tim Anderson underwent surgery Thursday morning in Chicago to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand. His expected return to the active roster remains approximately six weeks.

TIGERS AT SOX

Friday: Daniel Norris (0-4, 6.90) vs. Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.38 ERA), 6:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Matt Manning (0-0, 2.25) vs. Lucas Giolito (8-6, 4.91), 6:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Tyler Alexander (2-6, 3.83) vs. Lance Lynn (2-5, 5.88), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Next Up In News
Newest mayoral challenger vows to tackle issue of allocating police to neighborhoods most in need
CTA boss Dorval Carter Jr. unveils plan to fix reliability, safety concerns
Health insurance broker GoHealth laying off 800
Timeline of the criminal investigation of R. Kelly
Bally’s play for long-awaited Chicago casino now up to state regulators — but hopes to open temporary site next year face long odds
Girls learn basics of national security
The Latest
Chicago_FBAd_1__1___1_.png
Sports
5K race will raise funds for colon cancer awareness
Saturday’s Get Your Rear in Gear! charity 5K helps fund local colon cancer screenings, financially supports Chicago area cancer patients, and assists research.
By Sun-Times staff
 
New Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during their graduation at Navy Pier on March 29, 2022.
Fran Spielman Show
Newest mayoral challenger vows to tackle issue of allocating police to neighborhoods most in need
A University of Chicago Crime Lab model offered a way to assign officers, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown chose a more timid approach. Ald. Sophia King said if elected mayor, she’ll act more boldly.
By Fran Spielman
 
Donald Trump, left, with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf Tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 30, 2022.
Columnists
Republicans are rooting for a civil war
Donald Trump hasn’t changed. But he has changed the Republican Party.
By Mona Charen
 
A CTA train approaches the Adams and Wabash station in the Loop last month.
Transportation
CTA boss Dorval Carter Jr. unveils plan to fix reliability, safety concerns
“The pandemic changed everything. How we live, how we work and — most notably for public transit agencies — how we get around,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a speech at City Club of Chicago Thursday
By Manny Ramos
 
An empty classroom in September 2020. The National Sex Education Standards are inappropriate for young children, a state legislator writes.
Other Views
New state standards on sex education are inappropriate for our children
Parents are asking how schools can justify teaching a radical sex education curriculum when so many of our students are not meeting basic standards of learning in core subjects.
By State Rep. Adam Niemerg
 