Dylan Cease extends record streak to 14 games, but White Sox lose series to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dylan Cease completed his 14th straight start with one or no earned runs allowed Thursday, extending his major league record since the earned run became an official statistic in 1913.

Remarkably, Cease exited the White Sox’ 5-3 loss after six innings trailing the Royals 1-0. The Sox had numerous big chances against Zack Grienke to score but failed.

To wit, here is how the Sox, who lost three of four games to the Royals and fell back to .500, failed to score with runners in scoring position:

Runners on first and second with no outs in the second.

Bases loaded, no outs in the third.

First and third, no outs in sixth.

The Sox also loaded the bases in the eighth inning with two outs after getting within 4-2 on Yasmani Grandal’s home run against Jose Cuas, but Luis Robert lined out to left field.

In the third, Andrew Vaughn singled to right with Seby Zavala on second and Robert on first, but Zavala didn’t read the blooper as it fell near the foul line and had to hold at third base. Greinke then struck out Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu on pitches out of the strike zone and Yasmani Grandal grounded out.

It was the third time this season the Sox had the bases loaded with no out and didn’t score.

They out-hit the Royals 14-8 but 12 of the hits were singles, and they were 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Cease, meanwhile, lowered his ERA two decimal points to 1.96. He gave up three hits including a homer to Vinnie Pasquantino in the second and two walks. He struck out eight batters, seven of them in his final four innings. He threw 94 pitches.

Kelly leaves game with lightheadedness

Right-hander Joe Kelly relieved Cease to start the seventh and walked off the field with training staff after facing three batters and throwing 16 pitches.

Before being relieved by Jose Ruiz, Kelly gave up a walk and bloop single and recorded one out and was charged with two of the Royals’ three runs in the inning. Nicky Lopez singled home two runs against Ruiz to give the Royals a 4-0 lead.

Kelly’s streaks of 12 straight scoreless appearances and 12 straight batters retired were halted.

Grandal homers, finally

Grandal’s homer was his first since May 16, a two-run shot against Jose Cuas. It was the third hit and fifth in two games Grandal, raising his average to .205. Vaughn homered leading off the ninth to cut the deficit to 5-3 but Scott Barlow retired Eloy Jimenez, Jose Abreu and Grandal in order to end the game.

Anderson has surgery

Tim Anderson underwent surgery Thursday morning in Chicago to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand. His expected return to the active roster remains approximately six weeks.

TIGERS AT SOX

Friday: Daniel Norris (0-4, 6.90) vs. Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.38 ERA), 6:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Matt Manning (0-0, 2.25) vs. Lucas Giolito (8-6, 4.91), 6:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Tyler Alexander (2-6, 3.83) vs. Lance Lynn (2-5, 5.88), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM