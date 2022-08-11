No. 9 Warren looks to quarterback Adam Behrens to revitalize offense

Adam Behrens’ future is not in football. The Arizona State baseball recruit will focus on pitching in college.

The 6-3, 210-pound senior throws in the low 90’s with a good change-up and curveball. But his right arm will be tossing a pigskin this fall for Warren.

Behrens took last year off from football. He hasn’t returned due to any strategic, multi-sport playing philosophy. He’s back with the football team for the best reason.

“It’s my senior year and that’s special,” Behrens said. “I want to have like a special, teenage high school senior year. So I’m taking off baseball for the fall. I’ll give my arm a break and throw the football.”

Warren coach Brian McNulty is thrilled.

“We’re really excited about Adam,” McNulty said. “He was our starter as a sophomore [on varsity] and it’s great to have him back.”

The Blue Devils’ seniors believe everything is back in its right place now that Behrens has returned.

“I feel like Adam is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen,” Warren senior Cassius Callahan said. “Adam and I have been building chemistry since freshman year. It feels like our freshman team is all back together.”

Callahan, a defensive back, is one of five starters back on a Blue Devils’ defense that posted six shutouts last season. He’s also playing receiver this season.

Behrens should be well protected. While Warren’s defense is always one of the best in the state, the offensive line could be the strength of the team this season.

Seniors Kole Weinberg, Cohen Pye, Erik Rissmann and junior Jaivin Young all return on the offensive line.

“There’s a lot of experience,” McNulty said. “We have a couple of three year starters, some big tackles and two tight ends that have been with us for three years.”

Senior Charley Thompson (5-10, 185 pounds) will take over at running back for graduated standout Maurice Edwards, who is now at Vanderbilt.

“He’s new to football,” McNulty said. “He just started playing sophomore year and was a gymnast before that. He backed up Maurice last year.”

Warren’s Jailen Duffie watches his teammates during a practice. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Senior Jailen Duffie is Warren’s standout talent. The defensive back/receiver is a North Dakota State recruit.

“He helps on both sides of the ball a lot more now,” McNulty said. “He’s just more confident. He’s a three-year starter and a leader. He’s playing safety and corner, slot and running back. He’s a weapon.”

Duffie says the offense is more skilled this season and joins the chorus of praise for Behrens.

“I just remember how perfect the balls were from him,” Duffie said. “I can’t wait to get out there and score some touchdowns. This offense is going to put up and some points and defense will keep ballin.’”

Expectations were higher for Warren last season. The Blue Devils even spent a week as the top-ranked team in the Super 25. They finished 9-2 and were upset by Glenbard North in the second round of the state playoffs.

“It’s high school football so we don’t know what to expect this season,” McNulty said. “In 2018 Loyola won the state championship after going 6-3 [in the regular season]. We are pretty confident that there isn’t a game that we won’t be in, so we have a chance to be successful. The sky is the limit with this group as we get more experienced.

Warren’s schedule

Aug. 26 vs. Barrington

Sept. 2 at Maine South

Sept. 9 at Libertyville

Sept. 16 at Stevenson

Sept. 23 vs. Lake Zurich

Sept. 30 at Mundelein

Oct. 7 vs. Waukegan

Oct. 14 at Lake Forest

Oct. 21 vs. Zion-Benton

