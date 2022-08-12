The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football preview: The top 10 quarterbacks

A Big Ten recruit staying close to home and some exceptional multisport athletes highlight the list of the area’s top quarterbacks.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE High school football preview: The top 10 quarterbacks
Naperville North’s Aidan Gray runs the football during practice.

Naperville North’s Aidan Gray runs the football during practice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

A Big Ten recruit staying close to home and some exceptional multisport athletes highlight the list of the area’s top quarterbacks. Here’s the rundown:

1. Aidan Gray, Naperville North

A top-50 quarterback nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Gray also is the state’s consensus No. 20 senior. The 6-3, 185-pounder, who passed for 22 touchdowns for the DuPage Valley Conference champs last season, is a Northwestern recruit.

2. Joshua Franklin, Crete-Monee

One of Illinois’ most dynamic athletes, Franklin was a state relay champ in track last spring and also owns two state long jump medals. Committed to Western Michigan, the 5-10, 175-pounder passed for 2,165 yards and 23 touchdowns last year and ran for 869 yards and nine TDs.

3. Jake Stearney, Loyola

The reigning Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Blue Offensive Player of the Year is back after throwing for 2,179 yards and 19 TDs touchdowns last season. A 6-3, 180-pounder, he is committed to Colgate.

Loyola’s Jake Stearney (15) throws a pass as the Ramblers play Naperville Central.

Loyola’s Jake Stearney (15) throws a pass as the Ramblers play Naperville Central.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

4. Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic

Another dual-threat quarterback from the south suburbs, Thomas is committed to Northern Illinois as a wide receiver. The 6-3, 160-pounder passed for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and ran for 779 yards and nine scores.

5. Tre Jones, Oswego East

The 6-2, 175-pounder, who has a Power Five offer from Arizona State, is a Navy recruit. He threw for 853 yards and eight touchdowns last season and added 310 yards and five TDs as a runner.

6. Logan Malachuk, Nazareth

Malachuk is on pace to be a four-year starter for the Roadrunners. The 5-11, 165-pounder completed 61% of his passes for 1,806 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman last season.

7. Michael Champagne, Glenbard South

The Raiders had an elite passing game last season and that’s not going to change anytime soon. Champagne, a 5-9, 170-pounder, completed 62% of his passes for 22 TDs in 2021. Like Notre Dame-bound receiver Cam Williams, he’s a junior.

8. Mark Mennecke, Neuqua Valley

The 6-1, 175-pound senior is a difference-maker as both a passer and a runner. He threw for 1,750 yards on 57% accuracy for 1,750 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and rushed for 562 yards and six TDs.

9. Cole Crafton, Lincoln-Way West

A Louisville baseball commit before he made his prep debut on the diamond, the 6-3, 205-pound junior also holds a football offer from Northern Iowa.

10. Cole Teschner, Montini

The Broncos are looking to bounce back from their first losing season since 1992 and Teschner is expected to be a key contributor to the rebound. The 6-2, 189-pounder completed 60% of his passes last season for 1,581 yards and 15 TDs.

In This Stream
Previewing the 2022 high school football season
No. 9 Warren looks to quarterback Adam Behrens to revitalize offense
High school football schedule: Week 1
No. 10 Kankakee reloads for another shot at a state title
View all 5 Stories
Next Up In High School Sports
No. 9 Warren looks to quarterback Adam Behrens to revitalize offense
High school football schedule: Week 1
No. 10 Kankakee reloads for another shot at a state title
High school football preview: The top 10 defensive players
Glenbard South’s Cam Williams commits to Notre Dame, St. Rita’s Pat Farrell picks Illinois
Morgan Park has its helmets — and state playoff dreams — as football practice begins
The Latest
Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait to promote the film, “The Last Word” during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2017. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn’t expected to survive.
Entertainment and Culture
Anne Heche ‘not expected’ to survive injuries suffered in fiery car crash
The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation.
By Associated Press
 
Filephoto.JPG
Crime
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on East Side
The bicyclist was struck by a black SUV in the 9900 block of South Avenue L, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Taha_Khan.png
Crime
‘I see every day my son dying.’ Mother pleads for help finding driver of Jeep who struck her 5-year-old son
Taha Khan was weeks from turning 6 and was looking forward to a party with a Pokémon theme.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A holographic Harry Caray sang during the seventh inning stretch of Thursday’s Field of Dreams game.
Cubs
Harry Caray, Ray Liotta receive Field of Dreams tributes
Caray, who died in 1998, was brought back in the form of a hologram during the seventh inning stretch in Thursday’s game.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
MLB At Field Of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Cubs
A little late for a ‘Dreams’ state
Cubs-Reds at Field of Dreams Stadium didn’t hook a grouchy grinch at first, but in the end it delivered.
By Steve Greenberg
 