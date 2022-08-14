‘Horrific’ hit-and-run crash that killed 3, injured another was apparently sparked by an argument at South Shore bar, cops say

A “horrific” hit-and-run crash that killed three people and injured another over the weekend was apparently sparked by a dispute that spilled from a bar in South Shore, a top Chicago police official said Monday.

The argument started inside the Jeffery Pub at 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. and led to an “ongoing altercation” outside when someone jumped into a car and tore down the street around 5 a.m. Sunday, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters Monday.

Graphic video of the crash shows several people tussling in the street when a silver car races down the block and hits four of them. The force of the impact hurled three of the victims into the air as bystanders screamed, according to a police report and private video from the scene.

The report noted that a reckless homicide investigation has been opened, but police haven’t offered a motive and no one has been arrested. The car used in the attack was later recovered just four blocks from the scene, Deenihan said.

“You can’t charge a car with a crime obviously. We need to know who the driver was,” he said while asking for the public’s help in identifying who was behind the wheel.

“There were a lot of people out there, a lot of people that were inside the bar prior to this occurring,” he added. “And we definitely believe that there’s individuals who actually want to give us that information to name a suspect.”

Killed were Devonta Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland and a 23-year-old man whose name has not been released yet, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner. They were all pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A fourth person was taken to Stroger Hospital with lacerations to his legs, police said.

The Jeffery Pub released a statement Sunday also urging anyone with information to come forward. “We always encourage everyone to leave and go to your vehicles right away to make it home safe,” the bar said. “And tonight this happened.”

Deenihan said police are working with the establishment, one of the country’s oldest Black-owned gay bars, though he acknowledged investigators “still have a lot of work to do.” He said the attack isn’t currently being investigated as a hate crime, but noted “it appears to be intentional.”

“We don’t have any evidence to support that somebody was trying to harm these individuals based because of their race, religion, etc.,” he said. “That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in.”

Anyone with information should call Area 1 detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.