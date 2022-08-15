The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 15, 2022
Man dies at Cook County Jail

Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m. Friday. He died at 1:01 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man died Friday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm.

Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He had last been seen about 20 minutes earlier during routine security checks, when “there was no indication he was in distress,” the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

A correctional officer located Lee lying on the floor of his single-occupancy cell with blood on his face and foam around his mouth, said Matt Walberg, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The correctional officer, other jail staff and Chicago Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving measures for about 40 minutes, the sheriff’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at 1:01 a.m., authorities said. Lee’s cause of death is pending further testing.

The sheriff’s office said Lee had “several medical conditions,” and that it is investigating his death.

It was the second death of a Cook County Jail detainee this month.

Alteriq Pleasant, 27, died Aug. 2, nearly two weeks after he experienced a medical emergency at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Correctional staff and medical staff responded “immediately” to Pleasant’s dorm in the residential treatment unit July 21 and began life-saving measures, the sheriff’s office said.

He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in Pleasant’s death, and his manner of death remains pending.

