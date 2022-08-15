Chicago woman dies in I-290 crash at 1st Avenue

A woman from Chicago died after crashing her car on Interstate 290 near 1st Avenue early Monday.
The woman, 25, rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala in the eastbound lanes around 12:10 a.m., Illinois State Police said.
Her car rolled over and struck the beginning of a concrete median, the state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional details were not released.
The Latest
