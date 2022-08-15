The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 15, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

Chicago woman dies in I-290 crash at 1st Avenue

Her car rolled over and struck the beginning of a concrete median, the state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago woman dies in I-290 crash at 1st Avenue
A woman was shot and wounded Aug. 4, 2022 on Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue.

Sun-Times file

A woman from Chicago died after crashing her car on Interstate 290 near 1st Avenue early Monday.

The woman, 25, rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala in the eastbound lanes around 12:10 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

Her car rolled over and struck the beginning of a concrete median, the state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not released.

Next Up In News
Newberry Library workers go public with union organizing campaign
Among victims of South Shore hit-and-run was man back in Chicago for birthday party. ‘He wanted everybody to know he was doing good.’
Retired Chicago police officer wounded in Lawndale after exchanging gunfire with robber who also may have been hit
Nicholas Evans, author of ‘The Horse Whisperer,’ dies at 72
Jury selection begins in R. Kelly’s 2nd Chicago trial
47 people shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
The Latest
Workers at the Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St., have started a union organizing drive.
Chicago
Newberry Library workers go public with union organizing campaign
The employees seek an affiliation with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
By David Roeder
 
Former President Trump And Fellow Conservatives Address Annual CPAC Meeting
Letters to the Editor
When Trump’s lips are moving, he’s lying
He is desperate and will do anything to avoid taking responsibility for his own actions.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Maria Burgonio, 52, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, joins hundreds of striking Cook County Health nurses to walk the picket line outside Stroger Hospital, Thursday morning, June 24, 2021.
Other Views
Immigration is key to easing the nursing shortage
Demand for nurses is expected to grow to 3.3 million in seven years. State representatives and government officials should be encouraged to increase the number of available visas and support policies that bring more immigrant nurses into the U.S.
By Julie Collins
 
Stevie Brown, 62, of Lawndale, rides his bike around the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park on the West Side near a sticker that reads, “Mega fests out,” that is on a pole near the park, Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Brown, who frequents the park to bike, said he does not think big music festivals should be held there because of the noise and because he has to ride around the park when it is closed.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes de La Villita y North Lawndale piden que se vaya el festival Riot Fest
La petición en internet del grupo había generado más de 1300 firmas hasta el miércoles.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Jeffery Pub at 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. in South Shore.
La Voz Chicago
Auto atropella a 4 en el sur de Chicago, 3 fatalmente
El video gráfico del accidente muestra a varias personas discutiendo en plena calle cuando un automóvil plateado pasa por la cuadra a alta velocidad.
By Cindy HernandezTom Schuba, and 1 more
 