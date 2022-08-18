Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park

A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park.
The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.
A Metra spokesperson said the woman was found alive by paramedics but lost a lot of blood from traumatic injuries. She was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in serious condition.
The woman’s bike and personal belongings were recovered from a nearby sidewalk.
The Metra train was shutdown for just over two hours, according to Metra officials. All trains began operating again shortly before 8 p.m. Extensive delays are anticipated.
