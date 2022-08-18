The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park

The incident occurred just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The rear of a Metra northbound train at the Elm Place and First Street crossing in north suburban Highland Park. Train traffic was stopped after a woman was hit Thursday.

Lynn Sweet/Sun-Times

A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park.

The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.

A Metra spokesperson said the woman was found alive by paramedics but lost a lot of blood from traumatic injuries. She was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman’s bike and personal belongings were recovered from a nearby sidewalk.

The Metra train was shutdown for just over two hours, according to Metra officials. All trains began operating again shortly before 8 p.m. Extensive delays are anticipated.

