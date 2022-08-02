Views on Capitol riot not only objectionable perspective of conservatives

Attorney John J. Hamill’s recent op-ed “How we can get back to civil discourse” reminded me of what Abraham Lincoln said in his first Inaugural Address: “We are not enemies, but friends.We must not be enemies.Though passion may have strained it we must not break our bonds of affection.”

Hamill seems to argue that besides defending the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, everything else can be accepted as legitimate disagreement.

But what led to Jan. 6 besides the selfish president we had at that time?One culprit seems to me is white supremacy.My goodness — the 15th Amendment guaranteeing Blacks the right to vote wasn’t enforced for over 90 years.A leader of the conservative movement, Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater, argued against the Civil and Voting Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965.Even today, Goldwater is a hero to many conservatives.

Is white supremacy in the “wrong” category or is it an “honest difference of opinion?”Even Lincoln wore rose-colored glasses when he argued if we just got rid of slavery we could all get along again.

Kevin Coughlin, Evanston

‘Gun virus’ must be eradicated

The COVID-19 virus has been bad enough. It comes from the hands of nature.But the equally tenacious viruses of guns and greed, bad as they are, come from the hands of human beings.And they are worse because much of the population gives them god-like obeisance.

This worship of guns and wealth hides the dangers and sickness involved.

The love of guns has allowed, if not tacitly supported, the use of military weapons resulting too often in the horror and tragedy of mass shootings. The love of money has led to an insane inequality where a fraction of people control 90% of the wealth and where hunger exists next to multi-million-dollar yachts.

You and I can address both viruses, guns and gun industry greed by demanding a federal ban on all military assault weapons and making this a litmus test for every congressional candidate in the coming election.Let us not leave this to someone else.Let us not be complicit with these viruses.

Rev. Martin Deppe, Edgewater