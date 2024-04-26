The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Bronzeville

Woman dies in Bronzeville fire

The cause of the fire was apparently accidental, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dies in Bronzeville fire
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

A woman died after a home caught fire in Bronzeville Thursday night, police said.

The blaze started around 11:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Giles Avenue, according to Chicago police. The unidentified woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center suffering from smoke inhalation and she died a short time later.

The fire apparently was started accidentally, police said.

Next Up In News
Man dies after being shot 20 times in South Shore
National Association of Realtors' $418M settlement approved by judge, bringing changes to homebuying process
Illinois Republicans grapple with mail voting amid mixed signals from Trump. 'We have to adapt'
Will there be less wind to fuel wind energy?
2 shot, wounded near United Center on Near West Side
Northwestern students set up pro-Palestinian encampment, joining protesters nationwide
The Latest
Democracy Solutions Project
Illinois Republicans grapple with mail voting amid mixed signals from Trump. 'We have to adapt'
A greater share of Chicago area Republicans cast their ballots by mail in March compared to the 2022 primary, but they were still vastly outpaced by Democrats in utilizing a voting system that has become increasingly popular.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
CLIMATESTRIKE-042024_2.jpg
Other Views
Climate change demands global solutions, not local lawsuits
Chicago’s climate lawsuit won’t curb greenhouse gas emissions or curb the effects of climate change. Innovation and smart public policies are what is needed.
By Mark Denzler and Phil Goldberg
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s living with other woman — in my apartment
Reader still hopes to make the relationship work as she watches her man fall for someone else under her own roof.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Housing & development
National Association of Realtors' $418M settlement approved by judge, bringing changes to homebuying process
Chicago Realtors said the settlement over broker commissions may not have an immediate impact, but homebuyers and sellers have been asking questions about what it will mean for them.
By Abby Miller
 
The Watchdogs
Will there be less wind to fuel wind energy?
Wind and solar are supposed to replace coal plants that are closing, but that didn’t happen in 2023. Another fossil fuel, natural gas, filled the void.
By Brett Chase and Dan Gearino | Inside Climate News
 